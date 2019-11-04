'Power Player' concept could be discussed in IPL governing council meeting, says BCCI source
A 'Power Player' concept could be used in IPL, allowing a player, who is not a part of playing XI, to come in at the fall of a wicket or replace a bowler at any given point of time.
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India B beat India C by 51 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India C beat India B by 136 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Match Abandoned
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by 21 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs PNG Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 5th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 5th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 6th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs UTT - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs TN - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India will not join Asian trade deal RCEP: Narendra Modi says agreement doesn't reflect original intent, can't compromise on core interests
-
Government orders major crackdown on illegal mining, wants 100% penalty levied against mafias exploiting natural resources
-
Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are indeed victims of their greed; govt shouldn't reward them by easing penalties, leave free market forces to play out
-
With SaarLorLux win, Lakshya Sen completes a hat-trick of gold medals, and breaks into BWF top-50
-
Nancy Pelosi as president? Possible impeachment of Donald Trump, Mike Pence over Ukraine-Biden shakedown may place Speaker in hot seat
-
Maharashtra power tussle: Devendra Fadnavis meets Amit Shah in Delhi, says state govt 'will be formed soon'
-
In Mexico, a riotous celebration of food, drink, sport, culture — and death
-
Pati, Patni Aur Woh trailer: Kartik Aaryan, married to Bhumi Pednekar, struggles to impress Ananya Panday in upcoming rom-com
-
Exhibition of Jogen Chowdhury's works sheds light on his early life as refugee, maps his artistic evolution
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4555
|268
|3
|Australia
|6340
|264
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|5000
|250
New Delhi: The concept of players' substitutions during an IPL match could be floated during Wednesday's governing council meeting in Mumbai but the final call rests with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
It has been learnt that a senior executive of the IPL operations team prepared a note few months ago with an intention to do away with traditional playing XI.
According to the note, a 'Power Player' concept could be used, allowing a player, who is not a part of playing XI, to come in at the fall of a wicket or replace a bowler at any given point of time.
File image of Mumbai Indian's all-rounder Hardik Pandya. AFP
"The final call will rest with the BCCI president. He will certainly discuss with the IPL GC including chairman Brijesh Patel and other office bearers but a lot of factors needs to be taken into account," a senior BCCI functionary told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
While Ganguly was unavailable for a comment, a source close to the president said that there is a lot of scepticism to introduce this concept which could basically change the grammar of cricket.
"Nothing has been decided yet. Also with four days left for Mushtaq Ali to begin, can this concept see light of the day as yet? We don't know yet," the source said.
A section among IPL operations team wants to push the envelope and introduce the concept during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (National T20 Tournament) starting 9 November but there is a section in the BCCI that believes it could specifically favour one particular high-profile franchise comprising veteran players.
"There is one particular team which needs a bit of cushion during 2020 IPL with the average age of its core players being 35 plus. Has the IPL operations guy, who prepared the concept note, kept that particular franchise in mind?" questioned another official.
The other question that has cropped up is how the anti-corruption unit will be able to handle the bookie-fixer menace in case of such a rule change?
"These kind of random player substitutions could mean that bookies and match fixers will be working overtime. Guess the BCCI president will factor it in that also," he said.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 04, 2019 19:29:54 IST
Also See
Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 with Vijay Shankar as his deputy
COA member Diana Edulji calls for bigger domestic talent pool for women's IPL to successfully take place
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai; Tushar Deshpande excluded from 15-man squad