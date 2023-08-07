Pooran's blazing 67 helps West Indies hand India two-wicket loss in 2nd T20I
Nicholas Pooran smashed six fours and four sixes in his 40-ball 67 as West Indies chased down the 153-run target set by India with more than an over to spare, going 2-0 up in the five-match series as a result.
FirstCricket Staff
Last Updated:August 07, 2023 14:16:54 IST
Wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran played a central role in West Indies’ two-wicket victory over India with a 40-ball 67 that contained six fours and four sixes. AP
India captain Hardik Pandya is cleaned up by Alzarri Joseph during the second T20I against West Indies in Guyana. AP
India’s Ravi Bishnoi bats in the second T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. AP
The Indian team celebrates Hardik Pandya’s dismissal of West Indies opener Brandon King for a golden duck off the very first delivery of the innings. AP
After getting rid of Brandon King off the very first delivery, India skipper Hardik Pandya would remove Johnson Charles later in the first over of the West Indian chase. AP
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder calls for help, apparently having hurt his knee while getting stumped off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling. AP
Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph stitched an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership worth 26 runs to guide West Indies to a thrilling two-wicket victory over India in the 2nd T20I. AP
