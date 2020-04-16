First Cricket
Podcast; Yorked episode 9: Aakash Chopra joins in to celebrate India's maiden Test series victory on Pakistan soil on its 16th anniversary

On this day, 16 years ago, India registered their first-ever Test series win on Pakistan soil. Winning member of that side Aakash Chopra and part of official broadcaster's production Gaurav Kalra revisit the historic series.

Vaibhav Shah, Apr 16, 2020 20:38:33 IST

In the ninth episode of our podcast series, Yorked, we revisited India’s maiden Test series triumph in Pakistan. On this day, 16 years ago, India convincingly beat their traditional rivals, Pakistan, in Rawalpindi, recording a historic win on Pakistan soil, which also happened to be their first Test series win away from home in a decade.

Member of the Indian squad, Aakash Chopra, and Network 18’s Group Editor for sports, Gaurav Kalra, were the guests on this episode.

It was the first time India was visiting Pakistan for a full tour after close to 15 years, with the tour being played in the backdrop of geopolical setting that was a part of peace gesture between the two governments of respective countries.

Apart from taking strike for the first ball of that Test series in Multan, Chopra was a part of the 160-run opening stand with Virender Sehwag, who went on to become the first Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket.

Kalra, who was working in production with the official broadcaster at that time, too reflected on many cherished memories from that tour where India emerge victorious both in the One-Day and the Test format.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 20:38:33 IST

Tags : Aakash Chopra, Cricket, Crikcet Podcast, India, Multan, Pakistan, Virender Sehwag, Yorked

