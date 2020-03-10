Indian cricket's watershed moment in many ways arrived on 25 June, 1983, when 'Kapil's Devils' lifted the Prudential World Cup at the Lord's. However, it was the World Championship of Cricket triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1985 that debunked every last ounce of doubt that suggested the 1983 victory was a flash in the pan.

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of India lifting the World Championship of Cricket at the MCG, in this episode of Yorked we caught up with two 80s kids – Gaurav Kalra and Devendra Prabhudesai – who not only recalled India's famous win but revisited their embellished memories of their childhood which for once weren't grainy, courtesy the heightened and never-seen-before broadcasting experience, provided by Australia's broadcaster Channel Nine.

Kalra is now the Network 18 Group Editor (Sports), and Prabhudesai has been a biographer, an author and former BCCI media manager, who now heads a sports management school in Mumbai.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.