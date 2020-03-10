First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in BAN | 1st T20I Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs
GER in ESP | 2nd T20I Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Germany beat Spain by 58 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
SA in IND Mar 12, 2020
IND vs SA
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Podcast; Yorked Episode 8: Celebrating India's 35th anniversary of World Championship Of Cricket triumph

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of India's World Championship of Cricket win, at Yorked, we sit down with two '80s kids – Gaurav Kalra and Devendra Prabhudesai – to revisit one of the finest achievements in Indian cricket's ODI history.

Vaibhav Shah, Mar 10, 2020 15:17:33 IST

Indian cricket's watershed moment in many ways arrived on 25 June, 1983, when 'Kapil's Devils' lifted the Prudential World Cup at the Lord's. However, it was the World Championship of Cricket triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1985 that debunked every last ounce of doubt that suggested the 1983 victory was a flash in the pan.

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of India lifting the World Championship of Cricket at the MCG, in this episode of Yorked we caught up with two 80s kids – Gaurav Kalra and Devendra Prabhudesai – who not only recalled India's famous win but revisited their embellished memories of their childhood which for once weren't grainy, courtesy the heightened and never-seen-before broadcasting experience, provided by Australia's broadcaster Channel Nine.

Kalra is now the Network 18 Group Editor (Sports), and Prabhudesai has been a biographer, an author and former BCCI media manager, who now heads a sports management school in Mumbai.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2020 15:17:33 IST

Tags : 1985 World Championship Of Cricket, Cricket, Cricket Podcast, Devendra Prabhudesai, Gaurav Kalra, India, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, World Championship Of Cricket, Yorked

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all