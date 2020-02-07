Ahead of India's third consecutive appearance in the finals of the ICC U19 World Cup 2020, at Yorked, we revisit the first time India lifted the trophy in the year 2000.

Colouring our memories, the vice-captain of the victorious side and also the Player of the Final, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, joined us in this episode, sharing some unforgettable moments from India's successful campaign in Sri Lanka.

He also highlighted the significance of playing at the big stage as the final of the U19 World Cup and what it meant in the life of an aspiring cricketer.

We also had Gaurav Kalra, who was one of the only few journalists covering the tournament closely, narrating a plenty of behind the scenes stories from that edition of the tournament which comprised future India stars like Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif and Ajay Ratra. Despite covering international sports for over two decades, Kalra rates the U19 World Cup of 2000 as one of his cherished memories.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.