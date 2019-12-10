India 'A' women's team is in Australia for their first-ever tour Down Under and this re-introduction of the 'A' tours for women is seen as a step forward in the pursuit of bridging the huge gap between domestic and international cricket.

In this episode of Yorked, we have former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan, who is also a well-known journalist and a YouTuber, along with prominent senior journalist and Network18 Group editor (Sports), Gaurav Kalra, highlighting the importance of these 'A' tours. How the 'A' tour programme is a step in right direction for increasing the depth of quality women cricketers in India and how it can work as a robust feeder system to international cricket.

Starting 12 December, the Veda Krishnamurthy-led side will take part in three One-Day matches that will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, followed by three T20s, which will be contest at the Bill Pippen Field in Gold Coast.

The 'A' tours is a part of an agreement between Cricket Australia (CA) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host annual 'A' series between the two nations.

The first of such 'A' series was held in Mumbai when the Australian side visited the Indian shores in October 2018, while the upcoming tour marks the India's maiden trip to Australia as an 'A' side.

India 'A' squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Anuja Patil (vc), Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshini, T P Kanwar

Australia 'A' vs India 'A' fixtures

First One Day: 12 December, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 5:30 am IST

Second One Day: 14 December, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 5:30 am IST

Third One Day: 16 December, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 5:30 am IST

First T20: 19 December, Bill Pippen Field, Gold Coast, 9 am IST

Second T20: 21 December, Bill Pippen Field, Gold Coast, 9 am IST

Third T20: 23 December, Bill Pippen Field, Gold Coast, 9 am IST

