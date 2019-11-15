First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
AFG and WI in IND Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Podcast; Yorked Episode 5: Sachin Tendulkar ignited hope in a world where there was little

In special edition of Yorked, Gaurav Kalra and Devendra Prabudesai, reflect on the middling time that India went through as a nation towards the end of 1980s and how Sachin Tendulkar emerged as a beacon of excellence for their generation.

Vaibhav Shah, Nov 15, 2019 09:49:30 IST

In a very special edition of Yorked we revisit 15 November, 1989 – an auspicious date in cricket, especially Indian cricket, as it marks the start of Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious international career.

At 16, Tendulkar, represented India in a Test in Karachi and then went on to become arguably the greatest cricketers of all time.

In this episode, a regular accomplice on our Podcast and Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra, and Devendra Prabudesai, a biographer, an author and former BCCI media manager (2008-2015) try to understand the importance, context and perspective of Tendulkar's arrival in 1989.

Both Kalra and Prabudesai, apart from being part of the original 'Tendulkar generation', had the chance to observe, interact and even work with Tendulkar in various capacities.

They reflect on the middling time that India went through as a nation towards the end of 1980s, not just in cricket or sports, but in various walks of life including cinema and politics; and how Tendulkar emerged as a beacon of excellence.

As a journalist, Kalra even interviewed Tendulkar 10 years ago on the same day, celebrating 20 years of master blasters' international career, while as an employee of the BCCI, Prabudesai had many interactions with Tendulkar, including drafting the media statement of that carried the news of Tendulkar's retirement in 2013.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 09:49:30 IST

Tags : 30 Years Of Sachin Tendulkar, Cricket, Devendra Prabudesai, Gaurav Kalra, India, Mumbai, OnThisDay, Podcast, Sachin Tendulkar

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all