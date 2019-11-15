Podcast; Yorked Episode 5: Sachin Tendulkar ignited hope in a world where there was little
In special edition of Yorked, Gaurav Kalra and Devendra Prabudesai, reflect on the middling time that India went through as a nation towards the end of 1980s and how Sachin Tendulkar emerged as a beacon of excellence for their generation.
In a very special edition of Yorked we revisit 15 November, 1989 – an auspicious date in cricket, especially Indian cricket, as it marks the start of Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious international career.
At 16, Tendulkar, represented India in a Test in Karachi and then went on to become arguably the greatest cricketers of all time.
In this episode, a regular accomplice on our Podcast and Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra, and Devendra Prabudesai, a biographer, an author and former BCCI media manager (2008-2015) try to understand the importance, context and perspective of Tendulkar's arrival in 1989.
Both Kalra and Prabudesai, apart from being part of the original 'Tendulkar generation', had the chance to observe, interact and even work with Tendulkar in various capacities.
They reflect on the middling time that India went through as a nation towards the end of 1980s, not just in cricket or sports, but in various walks of life including cinema and politics; and how Tendulkar emerged as a beacon of excellence.
As a journalist, Kalra even interviewed Tendulkar 10 years ago on the same day, celebrating 20 years of master blasters' international career, while as an employee of the BCCI, Prabudesai had many interactions with Tendulkar, including drafting the media statement of that carried the news of Tendulkar's retirement in 2013.
Nov 15, 2019
