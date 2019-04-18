New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri, challenging his continuation as board's CEO. The plea has been filed by one Rashmi Nair, who claims to be a women's issue activist. The petition also asked why the recently-appointed ombudsman was not being handed the investigation, claimed reports.

"Johri had a very colourful past in each and every organisation where he worked and he managed to get away with all allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by threat, coercion or greed," the petition said.

"The three women came for a deposition but for some reason, one woman did not depose and the other two deposed against Johri," it added.

A three-member team of Justice (retd) Rakesh Sharma, Barkha Singh, and Veena Gowda had carried out the investigation in the matter. While Sharma and Singh gave Johri a clean chit, Gowda had said that "the conduct of Rahul Johri at Birmingham, as a CEO of an institution such as BCCI is unprofessional and inappropriate which would adversely affect its reputation and the same has to be looked at by the concerned authorities."

Johri had gone to the UK during the 2017 Champions Trophy.