First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
WI in IND Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'Playing through cramps, diarrhoea': Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about 2003 World Cup encounters against Pakistan, Sri Lanka

People remember the 98 but what Tendulkar went through before and during the match against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg was unimaginable as he was forced to carry tissue paper suffering from a bout of diarrhoea

Press Trust of India, Dec 21, 2019 18:57:51 IST

Sachin Tendulkar's epic 98 while batting cramps against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup is a part of cricketing folklore but very few know how he risked his health during the very next game against Sri Lanka suffering from severe diarrhoea.

Playing through cramps, diarrhoea: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about 2003 World Cup encounters against Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Sachin Tendulkar smashed 98 off 75 balls against a star-studded Pakistan attack at Centurion in the 2003 World Cup. AFP

People remember the 98 but what Tendulkar went through before and during the match against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg was unimaginable as he was forced to carry tissue paper suffering from a bout of diarrhoea. And he scored 97 in India's 183 run win.

Tendulkar's 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa is the highest runs scored by an individual in a single edition but there were two matches where the maestro pushed his body beyond its limit.

"Pakistan is the only game that I have ever taken a runner in my life. That was the World Cup game I couldn't even stand and it felt like someone has tied 500 kg weights. You can check with our then physio Andrew Leipus," Tendulkar said during India Today's special programme 'Inspiration' recollecting an innings remembered for his six off Shoaib Akhtar over third man.

"I was cramping ....and I took a quick single which wasn't a wise thing to do. As it happened I collapsed and I said I can't go on like this and I tried standing up and I couldn't. So I thought because of cramping, the damage done was severe," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar believes that both Centurion where India played Pakistan and Johannesburg where they played Sri Lanka being at high altitude delayed his recovery.

So before Sri Lanka match, Tendulkar said he took too much fluid to recover from cramps and it boomeranged.

"I had a tummy problem. Because I didn't want to cramp in the next match, I kept having so much salt (water) and I had terrible diarrhoea," he said.

Asked did he have second thoughts going out to bat in a physical situation like that, Tendulkar, the eternal teamman, said: "Those are the challenges you face when you have to go out there and play, no matter what if I was able to stand there, bat or not. I was always going to go out there on the field.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 21, 2019 18:57:51 IST

Tags : 2003 World Cup, Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all