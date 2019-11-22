First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh a victory for world cricket, says former BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla

Former BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Friday said that playing a day-night Test in India is a victory for world cricket and said the efforts of Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah paid off to play the pink-ball Test.

Asian News International, Nov 22, 2019 16:25:59 IST

Kolkata: Former BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Friday said that playing a day-night Test in India is a victory for world cricket and said the efforts of Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah paid off to play the pink-ball Test.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are also present at the Eden Gardens to witness the historic event.

Pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh a victory for world cricket, says former BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla

File image of Rajiv Shukla. Image credit: Twitter/@ShuklaRajiv

"It is a historic occasion and Kolkata has received the opportunity to host it. Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah's efforts have paid off and this is a victory for world cricket. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is also present at the Eden Gardens to watch the match," Shukla told reporters.

"Earlier, BCCI kept on thinking about whether to play the day-night Test, we were skeptical to play the pink ball Test, but it has now started with this Kolkata Test. It is a good experiment that we have done, people from all over the country have come to mark their presence. All Kudos to the BCCI team," he added.

Shukla also opined that experiments need to be conducted in order to attract a large crowd to the stadiums.

"If we want to make Test cricket successful, we have to keep doing experiments to bring in more crowd. Pink ball Test has attracted viewers to the stadium," Shukla said.
In the ongoing Test, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.

While filing this report, Bangladesh reached the score of 73/6 till the supper break.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 16:25:59 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, Day-Night Test, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Pink Ball Test, Rajeev Shukla, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all