First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SAW in WI | 1st ODI Sep 16, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
INDW in SL | 3rd ODI Sep 16, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 18, 2018
IND vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 19, 2018
IND vs PAK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Peter Handscomb 'hurting' after axe from Australia's squad to play Pakistan next month, says he needs to score more runs

Test discard Peter Handscomb says he is hurting after being axed from Australia's squad to play Pakistan next month, but has heeded the message that he must score more runs.

Agence France-Presse, September 18, 2018

Sydney: Test discard Peter Handscomb says he is hurting after being axed from Australia's squad to play Pakistan next month, but has heeded the message that he must score more runs.

File image of Australia's Peter Handscomb. AP

File image of Australia's Peter Handscomb. AP

The middle-order batsman was sacrificed after form deserted him, with selectors opting instead for uncapped pair Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

Since making his Test debut against South Africa in late 2016, Handscomb has averaged a creditable 43.63.

But the 27-year-old paid the price for being dismissed in single figures nine times from his last 11 innings across all formats.

"It's obviously tough, getting dropped at any stage hurts," he told cricket.com.au on Tuesday.

"I was backing myself to score runs in the subcontinent. I had a tough tour (this month) with Australia A in India, but I know I can do it and I've done it before both in India and Bangladesh."

Despite his self-belief, the sometime wicket-keeper understands why he has been dropped.

"It's the same old – you've got make runs to be playing for Australia and I haven't been putting numbers on the board that's needed to represent this country," he said.

Australia has selected five debutants for the two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates, with Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett and Aaron Finch joining Labuschagne and Head.

Veteran fast bowler Peter Siddle, 33, was also recalled after a near two-year hiatus, a decision that stunned ex-Australian quick Stuart Clark who said Victoria's Chris Tremain should have got the nod instead.

"I spat my cornflakes out when I read it," he told reporters.

"I've read we have gone with character over ability and all this stuff. Well, what's wrong with Tremain's character? He seems fine to me."

The first Test is in Dubai from 7 October with the second in Abu Dhabi from 16 October.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018

Tags : Australia, Bangladesh, Cricket, Cricket News, India, Marnus Labuschagne, Pakistan, Peter Handscomb, Peter Siddle, Sports, SportsTracker, Travis Head

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all