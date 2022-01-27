Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2021-22 final LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch score online

Another exciting season of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) is set to come to an end when Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers face off in Melbourne on Friday.

Perth Scorchers recently had it comfortable against the defending champions Sixers in the Qualifier game on 22 January, with openers Josh Inglis (79) and Kurtis Patterson (64) helping Scorchers to a total of 189/3.

In reply, Ben Dwarshuis’ 66 went in vain as they fell short of the target by 48 runs.

However, all hope was not lost for the Sixers, who went on to beat Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger match by four wickets on the back of an unbeaten 98 by Hayden Kerr.

This will be the fifth time the two teams meet in the final of the Big Bash League. The head-to-head in the final stands at 2-2. Both the Scorchers and Sixers have won the title three times each.

Scorchers and Sixers have met thrice this season alone, with the Perth outfit winning all the encounters.

Perth topped the points table with 40 points, while Sixers finished the league stage in second place, with 35 points.

Here’s all you need to know about the Big Bash League final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers:

When is the BBL final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers?

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers clash will take place on 28 January, 2022.

Where will the match be played?

The BBL final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will take place at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

What time does the match begin?

The BBL final will begin at 2.10 pm IST with the toss to take place at 1.40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL final?

The match will be telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on SonyLiv website and mobile application.

