First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Match Abandoned
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 16, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
SA in AUS Nov 17, 2018
AUS vs SA
Carrara Oval, Carrara
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Perth Scorchers expect Cameron Bancroft to return to Big Bash League as soon as ball-tampering ban ends

Australian opener Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months for his part in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

Reuters, November 14, 2018

Melbourne: Western Australia will be quick to welcome former test batsman Cameron Bancroft back to the fold once his ball-tampering ban expires in December, the state team’s coach Adam Voges has said.

Opener Bancroft was banned for nine months for his part in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, which also led to 12-month suspensions for former Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.

File image of Cameron Bancroft. AP

File image of Cameron Bancroft. AP

While Bancroft’s ban expires on 29 December, Voges said he expected the 25-year-old to be ready to slot into the Perth Scorchers’ lineup on the following day for their clash against Hobart Hurricanes in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 competition.

“One thing I do know about Cam is he’ll be prepared,” Voges said in comments published on Cricket Australia’s website (cricket.com.au).

“I know he won’t have played any high-level competitive cricket for a period, but it certainly hasn’t stopped him from trying to improve.

“He’ll be ready to go. I see a real possibility that he’ll come straight back in for that game.”

Governing body Cricket Australia is considering a submission from the Australian Cricketers’ Association, the players’ union, to lift the ball-tampering trio’s bans immediately.

The ACA made the request following the release of the Longstaff review into Cricket Australia’s culture which blamed the board in part for the ball-tampering crisis in South Africa.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018

Tags : Adam Voges, Australia, Australian Cricket, Cameron Bancroft, Cricket, Cricket Australia, David Warner, Perth Scorchers, SportsTracker, Steve Smith, Western Australia

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all