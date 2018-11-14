- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
Melbourne: Western Australia will be quick to welcome former test batsman Cameron Bancroft back to the fold once his ball-tampering ban expires in December, the state team’s coach Adam Voges has said.
Opener Bancroft was banned for nine months for his part in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, which also led to 12-month suspensions for former Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.
File image of Cameron Bancroft. AP
While Bancroft’s ban expires on 29 December, Voges said he expected the 25-year-old to be ready to slot into the Perth Scorchers’ lineup on the following day for their clash against Hobart Hurricanes in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 competition.
“One thing I do know about Cam is he’ll be prepared,” Voges said in comments published on Cricket Australia’s website (cricket.com.au).
“I know he won’t have played any high-level competitive cricket for a period, but it certainly hasn’t stopped him from trying to improve.
“He’ll be ready to go. I see a real possibility that he’ll come straight back in for that game.”
Governing body Cricket Australia is considering a submission from the Australian Cricketers’ Association, the players’ union, to lift the ball-tampering trio’s bans immediately.
The ACA made the request following the release of the Longstaff review into Cricket Australia’s culture which blamed the board in part for the ball-tampering crisis in South Africa.
Nov 14, 2018
Nov 14, 2018
Cricket Australia to reconsider one-year bans imposed on Steve Smith and David Warner, says board CEO Kevin Roberts
Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft's bans must be reconsidered in light of Cricket Australia's culture review findings
Darren Lehmann reveals emotional struggle following ball-tampering scandal, says he's still receiving counselling