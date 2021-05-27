Perception has changed, people now believe I can do well in Test matches, says Axar Patel

Axar Patel made his international debut in 2014 in an ODI against Bangladesh, but it took him seven more years to get the India Test cap.

He had been in and around the limited-overs side for a long time but like many other spinners breaking into the Test playing XI proved unsuccessful over the years for the Gujarat tweaker. And understandably so as India boast two of the best spinners in the longer format — Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

However, injury issues to both the established spin operators opened the door of opportunities for Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

Sundar made his debut on the tour of Australia and Axar's turn came during the home series against England.

He almost missed out on the opportunity due to a knee injury. Shahbaz Nadeem played as his replacement in the first Test but made the way for Axar in the second game.

The 27-year-old left-arm spinner would then go on to have a memorable debut picking up seven wickets in the match including a fifer in the second innings. The next two matches fetched him 20 more wickets as India routed England 3-1 in the four-match series.

Reflecting on his long wait for the Test debut, Axar in an interview with Indian Express admitted that he couldn't make a place in the five-day format team earlier because of the top performances of left-arm spin all-rounder Jadeja.

"I don’t feel I was lacking anything. Unfortunately, I was injured and lost my place in the ODIs. In Tests, [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin were doing well. The way Jadeja was performing, it was very hard for any other left-arm spin all-rounder to find a place. The wrist spinners – Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal – were doing well. It was due to the team combination that I was out. When I got a chance, I just tried to prove myself," said Axar to the daily.

After the successful Test series, Axar tested positive for COVID-19 just ahead of the now-suspended 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he made a successful comeback later. In four matches, he picked up six wickets at an economy rate of seven and also bowled the match-winning Super Over for his side Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The calendar year 2021 has been very kind on Axar and the cricketer feels it's his best year "as far as performance goes" and says England series success has made his confidence soar.

"Post England, I didn’t change myself but I got recognition. People’s perception has changed and they believe that I can do well in Test matches too. I am high on confidence after that series. Even after returning from COVID, I didn’t give up my rhythm. I had the same confidence when I played in the IPL after COVID," he added.