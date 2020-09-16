'People will always remember what he has done': Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones praises MS Dhoni

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, in a recent episode of Star Sports' chat show Cricket Connected, praised MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

As quoted by the Hindustan Times, Jones said, "MS Dhoni is captain cool. He doesn’t sweat but he hasn’t played cricket for 14 months. He has had a camp back in Chennai. He is teaching some of the young guys back in quarantine some discipline because there is a lot of discipline in his game."

Jones went on to add that Dhoni will always remain one of the top five Indian players in his list because of the way he led the team for so many years.

“And as a captain, he is quite conservative in his tactics. But he waits for you to make a mistake and then the cobra goes for the squeeze. People will always remember what he has done. He will be in my top five Indian players of all time,” Jones said.

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League will begin from 19 September with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians.