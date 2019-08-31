First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
IND in WI | 1st Test Aug 22, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 318 runs
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

PCCAI secretary appeals to CoA for BCCI to reward physically disabled cricketers after Indian team's recent success

India lifted the inaugural T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series in England recently but the squad members are yet to get any financial assistance, which has prompted association secretary Ravi Chauhan to appeal to BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) for help.

Press Trust of India, Aug 31, 2019 21:22:33 IST

New Delhi: India lifted the inaugural T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series in England recently but the squad members are yet to get any financial assistance, which has prompted association secretary Ravi Chauhan to appeal to BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) for help.

PCCAI secretary appeals to CoA for BCCI to reward physically disabled cricketers after Indian teams recent success

Representative image. Reuters

The Physically Challenged Cricketers Associations of India (PCCAI) is expected to merge with the BCCI after the elections take place as per constitution based on Lodha reforms but the cricketers with physical disability are finding it difficult without financial support, Chauhan said.

"I have appealed to both CoA members Diana madam (Edulji) and Vinod Rai appealing that they sanction some financial reward for our players. If BCCI gives them some cash reward, it will not only help them sustain but also be a morale-booster," Chauhan told PTI on Saturday.

Chauhan feels that all the state associations under BCCI should follow the example of Vidarbha Cricket Association as they felicitated local player Gurudas Raut, who was in the victorious Indian team.

"Vidarbha CA has adopted the Lodha Constitution and they felicitated Gurudas with Rs 2 lakh. All these players need support from their respective state associations. There are two players from Bengal, Tushar Paul and Debabrata Roy. One of them doesn't even have a job and finding it hard to make both ends meet. If CAB can help him with some money, it will be of great help," Chauhan said.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2019 21:22:33 IST

Tags : BCCI, COA, Committee Of Administrators, Cricket, PCCAI, Physically Challenged Cricketers Associations Of India, Ravi Chauhan, Sports, SportsTracker, t20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all