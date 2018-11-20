PCB's $70-million compensation claim from BCCI dismissed by ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee
Due to the strained relations between between India and Pakistan, no series could take place between the two nations in the aforementioned timeline, leading to PCB reaching ICC for help, asking for compensation of $70 million from BCCI.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Sabarimala impasse: Sangh blocking access to temple is dangerous, privileges majoritarianism over rule of law
-
Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian, once a bastion, now slaughterhouse for militants; intelligence network of forces causing their collapse
-
ATP season review: Novak Djokovic leads old world order despite definite inroads by Alexander Zverev-led Next Gen
-
Xi Jinping visits Philippines as China, US wrangle for supremacy; protests held in Manila against closer ties with Beijing
-
RBI Board meet: Round one goes to govt; after the ugly public spat, Governor Urjit Patel has been shown his place
-
Simit Bhagat's In Search of Bidesia is a poignant narrative of longing, pain and separation
-
Jagte Raho: Abhishek Hazra on How to Hide Your Hegel
-
Sriram Raghavan on making only five films in 14 years, and casting Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan in unconventional roles
-
अरविंद केजरीवाल की आंखों में एक शख्स ने लाल मिर्च पाउडर डाला, चश्मा तोड़ा
-
विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज नहीं लड़ेंगी लोकसभा चुनाव, सेहत खराब होने का दिया हवाला
-
CBI Vs CBI: आलोक वर्मा पर 'सुप्रीम' फैसला क्यों टल गया, जानिए सुनवाई की पूरी डिटेल
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018 Live: 72 सीटों पर दोपहर 3 बजे तक 45.2% मतदान, कई जगह EVM खराब होने की वजह से वोटिंग पर पड़ा असर
-
SC में CBI Vs CBI: CVC जांच के नतीजे चाहे जो भी हों, आलोक वर्मा को दफ्तर में दोबारा नहीं घुसने देना चाहिए
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, dismissed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) claim of compensation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not adhering to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was signed between the two nations for playing bilateral series. In 2014, BCCI and PCB had signed the MoU as per which the two countries were to play six bilateral cricket series between 2015 and 2023.
File image of the ICC logo. Reuters
Due to the strained relations between between India and Pakistan, no series could take place between the two nations in the aforementioned timeline, leading to PCB reaching ICC for help, asking for compensation of $70 million from BCCI.
In the same case, ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) passed a judgment where they dismissed the claim.
The outcome of the DRC proceedings was published on ICC's official website read, "Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI. The judgement, which can be found here in full, is binding and non-appealable."
India and Pakistan have not played in a bilateral series with each other since 2013. However, the arch-rivals have been playing each other in ICC and Asia Cup tournaments regularly.
Updated Date:
Nov 20, 2018
Also See
PCB chief Ehsan Mani says ICC should take responsibility of restoring India-Pakistan bilateral cricketing ties
Israel cricket president Joseph Tal seeks BCCI's help in nurturing cricketing talent in West Asian country
Bombay High Court sets up ad-hoc committee to look after Mumbai Cricket Association’s day-to-day functioning