First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | One-off T20I Nov 17, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st Test Nov 16, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
WI in BAN Nov 22, 2018
BAN vs WI
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

PCB's $70-million compensation claim from BCCI dismissed by ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee

Due to the strained relations between between India and Pakistan, no series could take place between the two nations in the aforementioned timeline, leading to PCB reaching ICC for help, asking for compensation of $70 million from BCCI.

FirstCricket Staff, November 20, 2018

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, dismissed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) claim of compensation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not adhering to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was signed between the two nations for playing bilateral series. In 2014, BCCI and PCB had signed the MoU as per which the two countries were to play six bilateral cricket series between 2015 and 2023.

File image of the ICC logo. Reuters

File image of the ICC logo. Reuters

Due to the strained relations between between India and Pakistan, no series could take place between the two nations in the aforementioned timeline, leading to PCB reaching ICC for help, asking for compensation of $70 million from BCCI.

In the same case, ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) passed a judgment where they dismissed the claim.

The outcome of the DRC proceedings was published on ICC's official website read, "Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI. The judgement, which can be found here in full, is binding and non-appealable."

India and Pakistan have not played in a bilateral series with each other since 2013. However, the arch-rivals have been playing each other in ICC and Asia Cup tournaments regularly.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, Dispute Resolution Committee, DRC, ICC, India, Pakistan, SportsTracker

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all