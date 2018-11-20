The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, dismissed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) claim of compensation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not adhering to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was signed between the two nations for playing bilateral series. In 2014, BCCI and PCB had signed the MoU as per which the two countries were to play six bilateral cricket series between 2015 and 2023.

Due to the strained relations between between India and Pakistan, no series could take place between the two nations in the aforementioned timeline, leading to PCB reaching ICC for help, asking for compensation of $70 million from BCCI.

In the same case, ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) passed a judgment where they dismissed the claim.

The outcome of the DRC proceedings was published on ICC's official website read, "Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI. The judgement, which can be found here in full, is binding and non-appealable."

India and Pakistan have not played in a bilateral series with each other since 2013. However, the arch-rivals have been playing each other in ICC and Asia Cup tournaments regularly.