PCB voices against postponement of T20 World Cup, says a ‘domestic event’ like IPL cannot be given priority

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said it would not support any move to reschedule this year's T20 World Cup to 2021 as it would hit the entire international calendar.

Press Trust of India, May 27, 2020 22:07:02 IST

A PCB official, ahead of the International Cricket Council meetings beginning on Thursday to discuss the fate of the World T20, said that Pakistan's stance will be to push for a wait-and-watch policy.

Representational image of Pakistan Cricket Board. Reuters

"We are in May and there is still time. The ICC members should wait and see where this Coronavirus pandemic goes. A decision on staging the event can be taken even after say two months," he said.

He also noted that by that time it would have become clear if member boards are able to resume full-scale cricket activities in line with the policies of their governments on the pandemic.

"There is no cricket being played right now but in two months time we will know what is the position because West Indies and Pakistan are to play in England if things go according to plan," he said.

The media has speculated that the ICC board members might move the global event to February-March next year or even postpone it to 2022 as another World T20 Cup is scheduled in India in 2021.

Sources in the PCB confirmed the board was not happy with reports that the Asia Cup and World T20 will be postponed this year, giving the Indian cricket board (BCCI) a possible window to organise the IPL.

"The IPL is a domestic event of the BCCI and cannot be given preference over ICC events or bilateral agreements. Pakistan will not support any such move," one source said.

But he conceded that the PCB is already working on a plan to line up cricket activities in case the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup are not held this year.

The BCCI has said it stands to lose around Rs 4,000 core if the IPL is not held this year.

Updated Date: May 27, 2020 22:07:02 IST

