The Pakistan Cricket Board will allow its centrally contracted players to participate in a maximum of four Twenty20 leagues around the world, including the Pakistan Super League.

The PCB said in a statement on Friday that its international cricket operations department and national team coach will assess a player's workload and international commitments before giving permission to compete in Twenty20 leagues in other countries.

“The chief executive of the board will then be the final approving authority at the final stage of the process (of granting permission),” the PCB said.

At present, several Pakistan cricketers play in major T20 leagues in Australia, England, Bangladesh, the West Indies and South Africa.

“We have given primacy and importance to player workload, international and domestic commitments, but at the same time it was important that players are given the opportunities to make additional earnings and develop their skills around the world,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

Khan said the permission to a player once granted could only be revoked if there are any injury concerns or “there are international or domestic playing obligations that need to be fulfilled.”

