PCB summons Pakistan batsmen Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad in separate cases

Press Trust of India, October 24, 2018

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has summoned Test batsmen, Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shahzad to appear before an inquiry committee in different cases.

Akmal has been asked to appear before the PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit with regards to his name and video appearing in the Al-Jazeera documentary on spot-fixing.

File image of Umar Akmal. AFP

Shahzad, on the other hand, has been called before a disciplinary committee to explain how he appeared in some club matches despite being banned for four-month after failing a doping test.

Subhan Ahmad, the chief operating officer of the board, told the media that Akmal has been given time to appear before the ACU officials as he is presently busy in playing matches in the domestic circuit.

"He has been told to make himself available for questioning when he is free from his cricket commitments," Subhan said.

Akmal had also been summoned for questioning few months back by the PCB's ACU officials when he claimed in a television interview that he had been approached several times while playing for Pakistan to spot-fix in matches.

In the Al-Jazeera documentary, Umar's name figures among those players who were in contact with the alleged Indian bookmaker. Umar is also seen looking into a bag handed to him in the documentary.

The PCB had earlier said that the Al-Jazeera documentary remained unsubstantiated and without evidence unless the television network shared raw footage of the documentary.

Subhan said that Ahmed Shahzad has been issued a show cause notice and asked to explain how he played for his club, Muslim Gymkhana while still serving a four-month ban for failing a dope test in May this year during a domestic tournament.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018

