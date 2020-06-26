PCB slashes annual budget by 10 percent, allots biggest chunk towards domestic cricket

No surprises here. Gujarat has voted comprehensively in favour of the Bhartiya Janata Party and its prime ministerial nominee, according to data from the CSDS-Lokniti-IBN exit poll.

The BJP is set to win 21 to 25 seats out of Gujarat's 26 seats, a near complete sweep, according to the CSDS data. The Gujarat state unit of the BJP had set itself the ambitious target of winning all 26 seats in the state, riding on a Modi-for-PM pitch and a plea for backing 'Gujarati asmita' or pride in sending a Gujarati to the country's topmost position.

This would be the BJP's and any party's best ever showing in Gujarat's LS elections.

The sample size for Gujarat was 876 and the survey was conducted in 12 out of Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats.

The Times Now-ORG exit poll almost matches the CSDS data, projecting 24 seats for BJP and 2 for the Congress.

The ABP-Nielsen poll has exactly the same prediction for Modi's home state: 24 for BJP and two for Congress.

The BJP in Gujarat had already posted a laudable 46.6 percent of the voteshare in 2009; it is now projected to win 53 percent of the vote in Gujarat, according to the CSDS data. The Congress slides from 43.4 percent, not far from the BJP in 2009, to a distant 35 percent now.

Interestingly, as many as 22 percent of BJP voters among the respondents in Gujarat said they would have not voted for the party if Modi had not been the PM candidate.