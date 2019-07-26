First Cricket
PCB seeks explanation from Basit Ali over comments against India during World Cup, puts coaching assignment on hold

Basit had claimed that India would lose intentionally to England and other teams to keep Pakistan out of the semi-finals which caused a furore.

Press Trust of India, Jul 26, 2019 12:19:46 IST

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put former batsman Basit Ali's appointment for a coaching assignment on hold and sought an explanation from him for suggesting that India would intentionally lose matches to knock Pakistan out of the recent World Cup.

A source in the PCB told PTI that Ali's appointment as regional coach in Karachi has been held up after the Board had second thoughts about appointing him.

"The board, in fact, conveyed to Basit in clear terms that since he was a Test player and working for them on assignments he should explain and avoid his reckless comments on television," the source said.

Basit had claimed that India would lose intentionally to England and other teams to keep Pakistan out of the semi-finals which caused a furore. Pakistan were knocked out of the mega-event's league stage.

"The PCB found itself in an embarrassing situation because of the reckless comments by Basit which were without any evidence or substance as internationally this hurt the image of Pakistan cricket," the source stated.

"The thing is that the PCB now has second thoughts about Basit as Karachi regional coach and wondering that if they appoint him what impression this will create internationally since Pakistan is a senior member of the International Cricket Council," he added.

PCB had shortlisted Basit for a coaching assignment in Karachi region but has now put that decision on hold.

"Basit was expecting to be issued a contract soon but this has not happened as yet," the source said.

Basit worked as chairman of the national junior selection committee.

While commentating on a national T20 match some years ago on the state-owned Pakistan Television, he accused the coach of the Sialkot regional team of intentionally losing a match.

When questioned, he slapped a former batsman Mahmood Hamid at the national stadium during a domestic cricket match in which Basit was coach of one team.

Basit first denied slapping Hamid but eventually admitted, saying he was upset with the remarks made by Hamid.

