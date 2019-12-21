PCB ropes in veteran curator Andy Atkinson to help prepare sporting pitches and revamp NCA into high-performance center
PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that Atkinson would be visiting Pakistan from January and will visit all the cricket centers in the country to review the state of the pitches and will also hold classes for curators to apprise and update them on the latest pitch making techniques.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 26 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 22nd, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 22nd, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to address rally at Hyderabad's Darussalam shortly
-
Why Kangana Ranaut's curiously timed rants against fellow Bollywood stars are getting tiresome
-
The joy and challenges of translating Perumal Murugan's Thondra Thunai — an evocative account of his mother
-
After backing CAA, Naveen Patnaik says no to NRC: BJD chief's balancing act aimed at restoring 'secular' image, say critics
-
Air India gets Rs 500-cr govt guarantee for fund raising; national carrier has received over Rs 30,520-cr equity infusion since FY12
-
Death sentence for Pervez Musharraf: High time for Pakistan's military leaders to be held accountable for misdeeds
-
FIFA Club World Cup 2019: Flamengo hope for a 1981 repeat against Liverpool in quest for third major title of the year
-
CAA protests: What the government must learn from India's mass movements against citizenship reforms
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hired the services of experienced curator Andy Atkinson to review the state of pitches in the country and help local curators prepare sporting pitches.
The PCB in its bid to improve its cricket structure will also revamp the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and turn it into a high-performance center.
Representational image of Pakistan Cricket Board. Reuters
Board CEO Wasim Khan said that Atkinson would be visiting Pakistan from January and will visit all the cricket centers in the country to review the state of the pitches and will also hold classes for curators to apprise and update them on the latest pitch making techniques.
"We have had some very dead pitches this domestic season and we want to improve the overall situation as far as pitches are concerned. We want pitches which are sporting and produce results over four to five days as test and international cricket is also returning to Pakistan," Khan said.
The PCB in the past has also called up Atkinson to help them out and Khan said the experienced English curator would be visiting Pakistan after regular intervals to keep up a follow-up process.
Khan also confirmed that they were taking steps to revamp the national academy in Lahore and its regional academies.
"Mudassar Nazar will be leaving before May as he no longer wants his contract extended as director of NCA so obviously we are looking at restricting things," he added.
Mudassar's decision to not have his contract renewed comes soon after the board accepted the resignation of a senior official in the NCA, Ali Zia.
Asked if Ali Zia, a former first class player is under investigation for corruption, Khan said an inquiry was being held and it was too early to say anything.
"But even if he has resigned it makes no difference as whatever comes out of the inquiry he will have to face it or will be cleared," he said.
Khan also made it clear that there would be more changes in the NCA set up as the board had hired English coach David Parsons to oversee certain aspects of the high-performance center.
The PCB official also confirmed that the policy on allowing players to take part in foreign leagues was also being changed as presently there was some ambiguity in the existing policy.
He confirmed that a Pakistani player (said to be former test pacer, Mohammad Khalil) had reported an approach made to him during the T10 league in Qatar to the PCB which had passed on the information to the ICC anti-corruption unit.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 21, 2019 17:23:16 IST
Also See
PCB Cricket Committee head Wasim Khan set to step down from post, says chairman Ehsan Mani
PCB hopeful South Africa will send their team to Pakistan for short tour next year in March
PCB CEO Wasim Khan says board is 'doing everything' to convince Cricket Australia to tour Pakistan for Test series in 2022