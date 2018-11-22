PCB requests Australia to play two ODIs in Pakistan ahead of 2019 World Cup; country hasn't hosted Aussies since 1998
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said that the five-match series is scheduled to be held in UAE sometime in late March and early April and PCB was trying to persuade the Australians to play two games in Pakistan.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dissolved: BJP faces massive task to reclaim lost ground, credibility in state
-
Jamal Khashoggi killing: Donald Trump may be forced to change West Asia policy as pressure mounts to rein in Saudi regime
-
Vijay Mallya's pleas against ED for removal of 'fugitive' tag rejected by Bombay High Court
-
What the judiciary needs is CJI Ranjan Gogoi's plan to curb pendency, make justice accessible, not his petulance and irascibility
-
NBA: Lakers' LeBron James deepens Cavaliers woes on return to Cleveland; Warriors slump to another defeat
-
The Danish Girl author David Ebershoff on discovering queer literature, finding his voice, and a lifetime of reading
-
Jagte Raho: Abhishek Hazra on How to Hide Your Hegel
-
#MeToo: What Kannada film industry's prurient bullying of Sruthi Hariharan, Sanjjanaa reveals
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा भंग होने के बाद क्या होगी बीजेपी की रणनीति?
-
J&K विधानसभा भंग Live Updates: फैक्स मिल भी जाता, तब भी मैं यही फैसला लेता- राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा भंग: इस सियासी संकट का समाधान क्या है, अब क्या होगा आगे?
-
एक और रिवाज तोड़ने की कोशिश में मोदी सरकार, 2019 में पेश करेगी पूर्ण बजट
-
Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: अयोध्या में जरूर बनेगा राम मंदिर - अमित शाह
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is trying to persuade Cricket Australia to play two match ODI series next year in Pakistan before the World Cup in England.
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said that the five-match series is scheduled to be held in UAE sometime in late March and early April and PCB was trying to persuade the Australians to play two games in Pakistan.
Representational image.
A PCB official said that the series could be rescheduled as the Australians are keen to play it as close to the World Cup as possible. The World Cup is slated to start from late May in England.
The source said that Pakistan also had a five-match ODI series in England just before the World Cup.
"Since we will be hosting the Australians, we have told them try to play two matches in Pakistan. The process is on but nothing is final as yet."
Australia has not played in Pakistan since 1998.
Australia's top batsmen, Steve Smith and David Warner will also complete their 12-month bans at the end of March and should be playing against Pakistan before the World Cup.
Ehsan Mani said that to persuade top teams to play in Pakistan it was a matter of changing perceptions about the situation in Pakistan.
"Once anyone comes to Pakistan and views the situation by himself, it will not be hard to convince him that international cricket can return to Pakistan properly. But it is not easy trying to change the perception of people who have not been to Pakistan in recent times," he said.
He admitted that Pakistan needed top teams to start visiting again to see the permanent international cricket to the country which has been on a hold since March, 2009 when militants attacked the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.
Since than no touring side has played a full series including Tests in Pakistan and between September 2017 to April 2018 PCB was able to convince teams to come and play short T20 series including a ICC World eleven, Sri Lanka and West Indies.
Mani noted that the Asian Cricket Council annual general body meeting held in Lahore last week was a good step forward for Pakistan cricket as ICC's CEO Dave Richardson was also present and except for India, all the ACC member nations sent their representatives.
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2018
Also See
Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur welcomes ICC's judgement dismissing Pakistan's compensation claims
BCCI may have had wish for bilateral cricket but PCB had the need, states ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee
PCB terminates agreement with Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans over payment issues