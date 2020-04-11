First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

PCB removes long-serving employees in a bid to overhaul National Cricket Academy and bring in younger blood

Haroon and Zahid were both under some scrutiny in recent times after the PCB board faced embarrassment over growing unemployment of domestic players.

Press Trust of India, Apr 11, 2020 17:10:52 IST

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board has released two of its long-serving employees – former Test players Haroon Rasheed and Agha Zahid – in a clear indication that it is determined to overhaul the National Cricket Academy and related departments.

The PCB has also removed another former Test player, Mudasssar Nazar, as director of academies and chief operating officer, Subhan Ahmed.

PCB removes long-serving employees in a bid to overhaul National Cricket Academy and bring in younger blood

Representational image of Pakistan Cricket Board. Reuters

The removal of Haroon, who was working as domestic cricket's director, and chief curator Zahid, was on the cards as chief executive officer Wasim Khan has several times indicated he wanted to bring in younger blood to look after cricket and other technical affairs.

Haroon, who has served as chief selector, manager and head coach of the senior and junior teams, has worked at the NCA in various capacities for many years, while Zahid joined the PCB in 2001.

The PCB said it would not be renewing the contracts of Haroon and Zahid.

Haroon and Zahid were both under some scrutiny in recent times after the board faced embarrassment over growing unemployment of domestic players.

Haroon masterminded the restructuring of domestic cricket last year. Under the new format, the role of departmental and bank teams was done away with, while first- class cricket was restricted to just six provincial teams.

The board came under pressure because of players losing their jobs after several departments and banks closed down their cricket teams.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 17:10:52 IST

Tags : Agha Zahid, Haroon Rasheed, Mudasssar Nazar, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Subhan Ahmed

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all