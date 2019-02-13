First Cricket
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 2 Feb 13, 2019
OMA Vs IRE
Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 1 Feb 13, 2019
NED Vs SCO
Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
OMA vs NED
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
IRE vs SCO
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
PCB rejects Sharjeel Khan's appeal for allowing him to play domestic cricket while serving spot-fixing ban

Sharjeel Khan was suspended and sent back home after the start of the second Pakistan Super League edition in Dubai in February, 2017 and was later banned for five years for breaching five clauses of the anti-corruption code.

Press Trust of India, Feb 13, 2019 12:16:32 IST

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected Sharjeel Khan's appeal to allow him to play domestic cricket before his ban for involvement in spot-fixing expires in August this year.

A senior official of the PCB said that Sharjeel's application submitted by his lawyer had been discussed at the recent Board of Governors meeting in which the player had asked for permission to resume playing domestic cricket.

File image of banned Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan. AP

"Sharjeel in his application had appealed to the Board chairman, Ehsan Mani to use his discretionary powers under the anti-corruption code and give him relaxation to play domestic and club cricket before his ban ends in late August," Sharjeel's lawyer, Shaigan Ejaz said.

Shaigan said that his client made the appeal to Mani on grounds that the PCB had earlier given relaxation to pacer Muhammad Aamir and allowed him to start playing club and domestic cricket before his five-year ban ended in September, 2015.

But the PCB official said that after much debate the governing board members had decided that Sharjeel should only be allowed to resume cricket once his ban expires in August.

Sharjeel, a dashing opener, was suspended and sent back home after the start of the second Pakistan Super League edition in Dubai in February, 2017 and was later banned for five years for breaching five clauses of the anti-corruption code.

Sharjeel has appeared in one Test, 25 ODIs and 15 T20 internationals.

The anti-corruption tribunal of the PCB, which banned Sharjeel, had later suspended half of his five-year ban.

Sharjeel in his application to the Board chairman accepted all five charges laid out against him by the tribunal for violating the anti-corruption code.

CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

