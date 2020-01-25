PCB open to India's fixtures taking place at neutral venue in Asia Cup 2020, denies reports of possible boycott of 2021 T20 World Cup
Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan on Saturday hinted that India's league matches in the Asia Cup, which it will be hosting, could be held at a neutral venue if the sport's continental body gives the nod.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 26th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 27th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs NIG - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG vs JPN - Jan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM vs CAN - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE vs SCO - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Less than 300 websites accessible on Kashmir’s restored internet; Firstpost, Express, Reuters, AP remain blocked
-
Raj Thackeray's MNS turns saffron, fuelling speculation that party seeks to reclaim Hindutva ideology from now 'secular' Shiv Sena
-
Locals of UP's Meerut town launch neighbourhood watch to safeguard women, children from police raids
-
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan's maiden digital venture has noble intentions, but is let down by its lack of subtlety
-
Australian Open 2020: Garbine Muguruza scales her mountain of self-doubt with commanding win over Elina Svitolina
-
Coronavirus outbreak: 41 dead, 1,287 affected in China, at least 12 cities under lockdown; virus spreads to Europe with 3 cases confirmed in France
-
Watch: Spoken word poet Jurczok 1001's verses take on the media, politics and fake news
-
The Stories in My Life: On Thomas Mann’s Little Lizzy, a haunting story of classic pity and terror
-
Tata-Mistry: Supreme Court stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea seeking modification of verdict
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|England
|4593
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan on Saturday hinted that India's league matches in the Asia Cup, which it will be hosting, could be held at a neutral venue if the sport's continental body gives the nod.
Pakistan is scheduled to host the Asia Cup T20 tournament in September this year but there remains doubts over India's participation considering the prevailing political climate.
File image of PCB CEO Wasim Khan. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Saying that the call will rest on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the PCB chief executive also clarified that he has never said Pakistan would not play the 2021 World T20, to be hosted by India, if India skips the Asia Cup, as it is an ICC tournament.
"The question is what if India doesn't tour Pakistan? My response is the ACC then needs to make a decision but since we have been awarded hosting rights, we fully expect the Asia Cup to happen in Pakistan. The ACC will then need to make a decision as to where they will play the India games," Khan told PTI in an interaction.
Asked if India could play their matches at a neutral venue, Khan sounded positive.
"Possibly. If there's an India versus Pakistan final, it depends upon the ACC to decide where the final is played. Discussions haven't taken place yet on formats and scheduling but then that's ACC's call."
Khan emphatically denied reports published in Pakistani media that PCB will not send team for the World T20 in India in 2021.
"Not at all. We never stated at any stage that Pakistan would not be touring India. The context of the conversation was based around Asia Cup which we have been awarded and we are due to host in September this year," the PCB CEO said.
"What I said was that we need to be convinced about security of our players for the 2021 World T20 in India. That is, if we are granted visas. But never did I say that we would be pulling out of the T20 World Cup.
"T20 World Cup is an ICC tournament and it will be factually incorrect to state that we will pull out of a World Cup if India didn't come to play Asia Cup," Khan clarified.
He admitted that the current situation is not conducive for talks on bilateral cricket ties.
"Sourav (Ganguly) is someone I have huge amount of respect for as a cricketer and as a human being. But no discussions so far... but we can have open discussions about things. There hasn't been any ICC meetings of late so haven't met anyone from the BCCI."
"Now is not the right time and we understand that. But, hopefully, in the near future, we can do that.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 25, 2020 21:39:40 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Visitors' squad to be accompanied by sizeable security detail over three-match T20I series
ICC chairman Shashank Manohar facilitates Bangladesh's split tour to Pakistan
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani to persuade Bangladesh counterpart for playing one Test, three T20Is in country