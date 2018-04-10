First Cricket
PCB officials Najam Sethi, Subhan Ahmad issued visas for ICC meet in India from 22 April

Giles Clarke, the head of the ICC's special task force on Pakistan cricket is also due to submit a report on the return of international matches to Pakistan.

PTI, April 10, 2018

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi and Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad have been issued visas to attend the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings in Kolkata from 22 April.

Although they were apprehensions that the PCB officials might face difficulties in getting the Indian visas for the ICC meet, apparently behind the doors contacts between the ICC and BCCI have resulted in the visas being issued by the Islamabad based Indian High Commission.

File photo of Sharjeel Khan. AP

Sethi and Subhan will be flying to Kolkata on April 21st for the meetings at which Pakistan's security arrangements and organization of the PSL matches and T20 series against the West Indies in Lahore and Karachi will be discussed, a source in the PCB said.

Sethi will be using the meetings to meet with other board officials to convince them to send their teams to Pakistan now, the source said.

The ICC meetings will also allow Pakistan and Indian board officials to look at existing relations.

Sethi confirmed the issuance of the visas and said this was the responsibility of the ICC from the start.

He further said that he would be requesting the ICC to schedule its board meeting sometime in Lahore next year.

The annual ICC meeting is to be held in Dublin in June followed by another meeting in October in the West Indies. We will request the ICC members to have their next meeting in Pakistan sometime next year, he said.

The issuance of visas to the PCB officials comes as a breakthrough as in the last 12 to 15 months the Indian High Commission has turned down visa applications from different Pakistani sporting contingents including hockey, squash, blind cricket, wrestling etc.

Published Date: April 10, 2018 | Updated Date: April 10, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Chief Operating Officer #ICC #Indian High Commission #Kolkata #Najam Sethi #Pakistan #PCB #PCB Officials #SportsTracker #Subhan Ahmad

