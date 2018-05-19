First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 52 May 18, 2018
DEL Vs CHE
Delhi Daredevils beat Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs
IPL | Match 51 May 17, 2018
BLR Vs HYD
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 20, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

PCB issues notice to Mohammad Hafeez for criticising ICC rules of suspected illegal bowling actions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a notice to experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and asked him to explain his comments about the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules on suspected illegal bowling actions.

PTI, May 19, 2018

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a notice to experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and asked him to explain his comments about the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules on suspected illegal bowling actions.

A source in the board said that the PCB is not happy with the comments made by Hafeez in his interview to BBC Urdu as it breached his central contract's code of conduct.

File image of Pakistan's Mohammed Hafeez. AFP

File image of Pakistan's Mohammed Hafeez. AFP

Hafeez, whose bowling action was cleared for a third time in three years after a bowling assessment test by the ICC, lashed out at the implementation of rules on bowling action.

"There are so many things influencing [who gets called for suspect actions], it has a lot to do with the power of [some] boards and nobody wants to take them on," Hafeez said.

The all-rounder alleged that mostly there are soft corners and relations between people which no one wants to spoil.

"What I say is, why not implement the rule and get every bowler in the world to go through [the testing process]. What's the difficulty in that?"

"So I have my doubts about this [calling system]. This is suspicious, why are match referees or on-field umpires not able to see those flexing up to 35 but me with 16 degrees?," said Hafeez, who has appeared in 50 Tests, 200 ODIs and 81 T20 Internationals.

When contacted Hafeez said he had taken permission from the PCB before giving the interview.

He also said that he gave an hour-long interview but everyone was just focusing on 15 seconds of his talk.

"People should read the entire interview and see in what context things were said not just focus on a few lines," he said.

Hafeez, who is fighting to regain his place in the Pakistan team, underwent a re-assessment of his bowling action at the Loughborough University in England last month where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Updated Date: May 19, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #ICC #International Cricket Council #Mohammad Hafeez #Pakistan #Pakistan Cricket Board #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Chennai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Mumbai
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Bangalore
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
7
Punjab
 13 6 7 0 12
8
Delhi
 13 4 9 0 8

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all