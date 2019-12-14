PCB hopeful South Africa will send their team to Pakistan for short tour next year in March
Pakistan has also invited Ireland and Afghanistan to send their teams to Pakistan next year to play white ball and red ball series but are still awaiting confirmations.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 18th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC are two sides of same coin; both seek to alienate India’s Muslims
-
Women BJP MPs approach EC over Rahul Gandhi's rape in India remark, seek 'severest possible action' against Congress leader
-
Volatility, thy name is onion: A deep-dive into water, markets and the great Indian onion story
-
Mammootty has more energy and passion for cinema than ever before, says Mamangam director M Padmakumar
-
Boris Johnson's big win in UK polls, 'special relationship' with Narendra Modi lays base for closer ties between Britain and India
-
BWF World Tour Finals 2019: After disappointing end to season, PV Sindhu must aim to rebuild competitive edge and aggressive play
-
Donald Trump reacts to impeachment proceedings, calls move unfair and Opposition 'Party of Hate'
-
Economy is in intensive care with no quick relief in sight; can cutting personal tax, raising GST offer a magic cure?
-
Sindh’s man-made Chotiari reservoir is an environmental disaster, study finds
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is confident that Cricket South Africa will send its team for a short tour of the country in March next year.
The tour is expected to comprise three T20 Internationals.
Representational image of Pakistan Cricket Board. Reuters
Responding to media reports that South Africa had turned down Pakistan's request for the tour, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said discussions with CSA were still ongoing.
"In fact they have responded very positively to our invitation and we are pretty confident they will come over for the T20 series," Khan said.
Pakistan has also invited Ireland and Afghanistan to send their teams to Pakistan next year to play white ball and red ball series but are still awaiting confirmations.
Khan said the PCB had held positive talks with CSA officials.
CSA is presently in turmoil with the suspension of its CEO on charges of misconduct and resignations of three directors and one provincial association president.
Former South African skipper, Graeme Smith, has been appointed as its interim director as South Africa prepare to host England for a full series.
Khan also said that they were making preparations to also host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20 Internationals in January-February and were expecting a confirmation from the Bangladesh board soon.
He noted that independent security experts from Bangladesh had visited Pakistan and returned home satisfied.
"Our main priority is to ensure that Test and international cricket is now played regularly in Pakistan and teams have no problems coming here," he said.
"We are confident that once we host the entire Pakistan Super League in Pakistan early next year it will become easier for other boards to make decisions on playing in Pakistan. We want our home series to now be played in Pakistan instead of neutral venues.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 14, 2019 16:26:42 IST
Also See
PCB CEO Wasim Khan says board is 'doing everything' to convince Cricket Australia to tour Pakistan for Test series in 2022
PCB Cricket Committee head Wasim Khan set to step down from post, says chairman Ehsan Mani
Graeme Smith confirms he is in talks with Cricket South Africa again for role of Director of Cricket