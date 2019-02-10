First Cricket
PCB forced to move Australia ODIs from Pakistan to UAE after Cricket Australia's concerns over security

Pakistan cricket authorities were forced to schedule all five one-day internationals against Australia in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Aussies refused to visit the Asian country over security fears.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 10, 2019 17:10:09 IST

Karachi: Pakistan cricket authorities were forced to schedule all five one-day internationals against Australia in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Aussies refused to visit the Asian country over security fears.

Representative image. Getty Images

Representative image. Getty Images

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had invited Australia to play two of the five one-day internationals in Pakistan to further their attempts to revive international cricket at home, suspended since attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

Since then Pakistan have hosted finals of Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the last two years and played matches against a World XI, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

A West Indies women's team played three Twenty20 internationals in Karachi from 31 January-3 February this year.

But Cricket Australia (CA) acted on their government's advise not to tour Pakistan where no Australian senior team has played since 1998 over security fears.

PCB director Zakir Khan showed disappointment over Australia's refusal to tour.

"The PCB was optimistic that it will be able to convince Australia to send its side for some matches after successfully staging high-profile bilateral international series," said Khan.

"But we are disappointed for the enthusiastic and passionate cricket fans in Pakistan who will now have to wait for some more time before they can see Australia playing in our country."

The five-match series will kick off both team's preparation for the World Cup to be held in England from 30 May-14 July.

Sharjah will host the first two matches on 22 and 24 March and followed by matches in Abu Dhabi (27 March) and Dubai (29 and 31 March).

Itinerary:

22 March — 1st ODI, Sharjah (d/n)

24 March — 2nd ODI, Sharjah (d/n)

27 March — 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi (d/n)

29 March — 4th ODI, Dubai (d/n)

31 March — 5th ODI, Dubai (d/n).

Tags : Australia, Australian Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket Australia, Cricket In Pakistan, Pakistan, SportsTracker, Terrorism In Pakistan

