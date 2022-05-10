PCB doctor reveals Mohammad Rizwan was injected with 'prohibited substance' with ICC's permission before T20 World Cup semi-final

Nearly six months after the men's T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) doctor Najeebullah Soomro has revealed that wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan had taken ‘prohibited substance’ before the semi-final against Australia.

However, in the same breath, he also mentioned that he got permission from the International Cricket Council (ICC) before injecting the cricketer with the banned substance.

“You were unable to breathe and I had to get permission from the ICC to inject that medicine to help you recover. Usually, it is prohibited for the athletes but since there was no other option available, we have to take permission from the ICC to inject that medicine,” Dr Soomro said while conducting an interview with Rizwan.

Just ahead of the Australia game, 29-year-old Rizwan was admitted to the hospital for chest infection. He had been suffering from intermittent fever, persistent cough, and chest tightness for three-five days before being hospitalised.

However, after being discharged form the hospital, not only did Rizwan play the game, but also scored a 52-ball 67.

Though his knock went in vain as the Aussies defeated Pakistan and knocked them out of the tournament, Rizwan ended as the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 281 runs in six games.

