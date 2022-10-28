Pakistan’s chance of heading to the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup has acquired a big question mark after their two consecutive close defeats against India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 respectively. The Babar Azam-led unit witnessed a massive batting collapse against Zimbabwe on Thursday at the Perth Stadium, falling just 1 run short of reaching the mere 130-run target. Following the frustrating defeat, Pakistan fans across the globe expressed their discontent on social media platforms and highlighted the poor team selection by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Amid this scenario, controversies have been buzzing around regarding PCB Chief Ramiz Raja’s decision to axe players like Shoaib Malik from the world-cup squad.

Amir took to his personal Twitter and asserted, “From day 1, I said poor selection. Who will take that responsibility now? I think it’s time to get rid of the so-called chairman and so-called chief selector.”

from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it’s time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022



A disheartened fan noted, “The destruction of the Pakistan cricket team is just because of one person, Ramiz Raja, who destroyed the carriers of Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.”

The destruction of Pakistan cricket team just because of one person, @iramizraja , who destroyed the carriers of Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Hafeez and and Shoaib Malik…. 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/wg7k3kw6tU — Hani_Mughal (@USA_2311) October 27, 2022



Another fan wrote, “Ramiz Raja, you should accept responsibility and resign after the pathetic defeat against zimbabwe and pathetic team selection. you are also responsible for team selection as well with muhammad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Asif and Haider Ali not the material of twenty players.”

@iramizraja you should accept responisibilty and resign after pathaetic defeat against zimbabwe and pathatic team selection you are also responsible with team selection as well wth muhammad wasim khushdil shah muhammad asif and haider ali are not meterial of twenty player https://t.co/YDlT1IMD4m — wajid Rehmani (@wajid707) October 28, 2022



A fumed supporter asked Raja to take note, “India is playing a 37-year-old DK as a finisher while their 25-year-old RP is on the bench who everyone knows is a supreme talent While an ever-dependable and super fit Shoaib Malik was overlooked for this bunch of losers who can’t chase 130.”

@iramizraja please take note. India is playing a 37 year old DK as a finisher while their 25 year old RP is on the bench who everyone knows is a supreme talent While an ever dependable and super fit @realshoaibmalik was overlooked for these bunch of losers who can’t chase 130. 🤦‍♂️ — A5AD (@AsadHaiderKhan) October 28, 2022



A person said, “The hypocrisy and personal dislike shown by Ramiz Raja has greatly damaged Pakistan cricket. He personally disliked Sarfaraz Ahmed so he removed him from captaincy and then the team. He got after Muhammad Hafeez and forced him to retire. Mediocre Ramiz Raja brought mediocrity.”

The hypocrisy and personal dislike shown by @iramizraja has greatly damaged @TheRealPCB . He personally dislike @SarfarazA_54 so he removed him from captaincy and then the team. He got after @MHafeez22 and forced him to retire. Mediocre @iramizraja brought mediocrity — Muntazir e Mahdi (@TigerZindaHay) October 28, 2022



Here are some other notable reactions:

#ramizraja was over confident before #PAKvsZIM and instead of focusing on #BabarAzam & his team they focused on #PakBean and now #zimbabar is out of #T20WC2022 Pak Bean turns out to be Panauti for #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/2yMe6q5T34 — Sanjana Mohan (@SanjanaMohan10) October 28, 2022

Babar Azam , Saqlain Mushtaq , M wasim , Ramiz Raja

You should be Ashamed of yourselfs 👍#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/kmQnOVb7Mn — Syed Shahzadian ❤️ (@SyedShahzadian) October 27, 2022

This Team Doesn’t Deserve to Qualify for the Semi Finals.

😡#ramizraja pic.twitter.com/9EaW6SpopA — Saboor Shahzad (@SaboorShahzad) October 28, 2022



Pakistan should make sure of winning their remaining matches to keep their hopes alive for the semi-final berth. In their upcoming fixture, the Asian giants will square off against the Netherlands on 30 October at the Perth Stadium. Though the bowling department led by Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim has been doing good, the batting unit, especially the top-order batters will need to take on more responsibilities.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.