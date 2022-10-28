Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • PCB chief Ramiz Raja faces heat after Pakistan’s consecutive losses in T20 World Cup

Cricket

PCB chief Ramiz Raja faces heat after Pakistan’s consecutive losses in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning one-run upset over Pakistan on Thursday to put the Asian giants in danger of an early exit from the competition

PCB chief Ramiz Raja faces heat after Pakistan’s consecutive losses in T20 World Cup

Ramiz Raja has faced criticism after Pakistan lost back to back matches in T20 World Cup. AFP

Pakistan’s chance of heading to the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup has acquired a big question mark after their two consecutive close defeats against India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 respectively. The Babar Azam-led unit witnessed a massive batting collapse against Zimbabwe on Thursday at the Perth Stadium, falling just 1 run short of reaching the mere 130-run target. Following the frustrating defeat, Pakistan fans across the globe expressed their discontent on social media platforms and highlighted the poor team selection by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Amid this scenario, controversies have been buzzing around regarding PCB Chief Ramiz Raja’s decision to axe players like Shoaib Malik from the world-cup squad.

Amir took to his personal Twitter and asserted, “From day 1, I said poor selection. Who will take that responsibility now? I think it’s time to get rid of the so-called chairman and so-called chief selector.”


A disheartened fan noted, “The destruction of the Pakistan cricket team is just because of one person, Ramiz Raja, who destroyed the carriers of Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.”


Another fan wrote, “Ramiz Raja, you should accept responsibility and resign after the pathetic defeat against zimbabwe and pathetic team selection. you are also responsible for team selection as well with muhammad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Asif and Haider Ali not the material of twenty players.”


A fumed supporter asked Raja to take note, “India is playing a 37-year-old DK as a finisher while their 25-year-old RP is on the bench who everyone knows is a supreme talent While an ever-dependable and super fit Shoaib Malik was overlooked for this bunch of losers who can’t chase 130.”


A person said, “The hypocrisy and personal dislike shown by Ramiz Raja has greatly damaged Pakistan cricket. He personally disliked Sarfaraz Ahmed so he removed him from captaincy and then the team. He got after Muhammad Hafeez and forced him to retire. Mediocre Ramiz Raja brought mediocrity.”


Here are some other notable reactions:


Pakistan should make sure of winning their remaining matches to keep their hopes alive for the semi-final berth. In their upcoming fixture, the Asian giants will square off against the Netherlands on 30 October at the Perth Stadium. Though the bowling department led by Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim has been doing good, the batting unit, especially the top-order batters will need to take on more responsibilities.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 28, 2022 15:52:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe win hearts on Twitter with thrilling win as ex-Pakistan cricketers slam Men in Green
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe win hearts on Twitter with thrilling win as ex-Pakistan cricketers slam Men in Green

Zimbabwe held their nerve to pull off a thrilling one-run win as Pakistan suffered a second consecutive defeat in the T20 World Cup.

'Next time send Real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe president tells Pakistan after country's famous win at T20 World Cup
First Cricket News

'Next time send Real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe president tells Pakistan after country's famous win at T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa tweets after the African nation stunned by 1 run at the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup: Raza, Evans star in Perth thriller as Men in Green suffer yet another heartbreak
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup: Raza, Evans star in Perth thriller as Men in Green suffer yet another heartbreak

Pakistan drop to fifth spot in the six-team Group 1 with two back-to-back losses in the group and are separated by bottom-placed Netherlands only by net run rate.