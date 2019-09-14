PCB chairman Ehsan Mani says there has been no 'negative feedback' from Sri Lanka Cricket regarding Pakistan tour
Flanked by the new head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan team, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mani said the Sri Lankan board was waiting for final clearance from their government.
Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still hopeful of hosting Sri Lanka for a limited-overs tour this month despite alleged terrorist threats.
PCB chairman, Ehsan Mani said on Friday they are positive that Sri Lanka will turn up for the series as there has been no negative feedback from their Cricket Board.
File image of Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani. Reuters
"Discussions are going on and there has been no negative feedback from Cricket Sri Lanka. They have not said they will not come," Mani told a press conference in Lahore.
Flanked by the new head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan team, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mani said the Sri Lankan board was waiting for final clearance from their government.
"We are positive they will come and we will host the matches," Mani added.
The Sri Lankan board has already named their ODI and T20 squads for the 13-day tour starting from September 25.
The Tour includes three ODIs in Karachi and three T20 internationals in Lahore.
The PCB had confirmed earlier this week that it would be hosting the Sri Lankan team even after Sri Lanka Cricket announced that 10 of its main players including ODI captain, Dimuth Karunaratne and national T20 skipper, Lasith Malinga pulled out due to security concerns.
But hours after announcing the ODI and T20 squads for the Pakistan tour, the Sri Lankan board then came out with a statement saying it was reassessing the security situation in Pakistan ahead of the team's scheduled tour.
The reassessment was following a warning, the SLC received from the Prime Minister's Office, sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports.
Mani also made it clear that venues for the coming series would not be changed as preparations had already started for the tour.
Referring to the strength of the Sri Lankan squad, the PCB chief made it clear that it was up to the Sri Lankan board which team they sent.
"For us what is important is that Pakistan is hosting an international series and they are committed to coming," he said.
Updated Date:
Sep 14, 2019 09:54:15 IST
