PCB, BCB officials to meet in Dubai after Bangladesh gets government clearance to play T20Is in Pakistan
Pakistan were originally scheduled to host Bangladesh for three Twenty20s and two Test matches in January-February.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs CHH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs GUJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs MUM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs ODS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs HYD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JK Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs BEN Vidarbha beat Bengal by 9 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs PUN Kerala beat Punjab by 21 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs BIH Bihar beat Manipur by an innings and 183 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 14th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Police cordon and search ops targeting Muslim localities in Hyderabad see normalisation of military tactic in India's most liveable city
-
A Muslim affair: Anti-CAA protests are against Islamophobia, can't be turned into BJP vs Opposition slugfest
-
Chennai: How a restored wetland brought relief to residents in city's drought-prone area
-
'Only one Shivaji Maharaj': BJP leader's book comparing Narendra Modi to Maratha warrior-king draws flak from Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra
-
ATP Cup 2020: Novak Djokovic-led Serbia's feel-good run to glory puts the razzle-dazzle on tournament’s teething problems
-
Public apology from top Iran military commander for downing Flight 752 sees protests across country
-
Remembering Neil Peart: The genius mind who brought lyrical depth and drumming dexterity to Rush
-
Indian writers who defined the decade, from Siddhartha Mukherjee to Sujatha Gidla, Perumal Murugan
-
Sensex, Nifty close at fresh lifetime highs on positive global cues; Infosys rallies 5%, IndusInd Bank among top gainers
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Islamabad: Officials from the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards will meet on the sidelines of an ICC meeting in the United Arab Emirates this week after Bangladesh got permission from its government to only play a short Twenty20 series in Pakistan and not the two Test matches.
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said Sunday that his government has given a go ahead for a short tour to Pakistan comprising three Twenty20s. Pakistan were originally scheduled to host Bangladesh for three Twenty20s and two Test matches in January-February.
PCB chied Ehsan Mani will meet BCB boss Nazmul Hassan in Dubai. Getty Images
The PCB had proposed to Bangladesh that it could defer the T20 series, but Bangladesh must play two Test matches in Pakistan in Karachi and Rawalpindi, which are part of ICC’s World Test Championship.
“Directives from the government is to go for a short tour to Pakistan at this moment,” Hassan had said after a board meeting on Sunday. “We are always with Pakistan’s initiative to revive international cricket there but at this moment it’s not possible to stay there for a long period. I think they should consider our situation.”
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said last month that Pakistan will no longer host its bilateral Test series at a neutral venue after it successfully hosted two Test matches against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi and Karachi.
The PCB said Monday that Mani and Hassan will meet in Dubai, after which further updates will be provided.
“The Dubai meeting is a continuation of the discussion process, which the PCB has followed to reach a consensus with the BCB on its national men’s cricket team’s tour itinerary,” PCB said in a statement.
Bangladesh’s junior and women's cricket teams toured Pakistan last year, but its national men’s team has not played an international match in Pakistan since the 2007-08 season.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 13, 2020 16:15:16 IST
Also See
PCB rejects Bangladesh's proposal of playing just one Test in Pakistan and other in Dhaka
PCB announces Pakistan Super League will be hosted entirely in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan
West Indian star Chris Gayle terms Pakistan 'one of the safest places in the world' weeks after return of Test cricket to nation