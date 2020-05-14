First Cricket
PCB appoints Nadeem Khan as Director High Performance after Mudassar Nazar’s resignation from post

The Pakistan Cricket Board appointed former Test left-arm spinner Nadeem Khan as its new Director High Performance to replace former all-rounder Mudassar Nazar, who has resigned from the post.

Press Trust of India, May 14, 2020 09:22:20 IST

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday appointed former Test left-arm spinner Nadeem Khan as its new Director High Performance to replace former all-rounder Mudassar Nazar, who has resigned from the post.

File image of former Pakistan spinner Nadeem Khan. Twitter @TheRealPCBMedia

The PCB said Khan, who is the elder brother of former Pakistan captain Moin, was selected after a recruitment process in which 16 players applied for the post.

The final candidate was also interviewed by the Cricket Committee headed by Iqbal Qasim and which includes Wasim Akram, David Parsons (Ex-Performance Director-ECB) and PCB CEO Wasim Khan, the PCB said.

Khan has resigned as coordinator national men's selection committee with immediate effect.

The position of Director High Performance Centre has been created during a restructuring process and following the departure of Director Academies Mudassar Nazar and Director Domestic Cricket Operations Haroon Rasheed.

The Board said the Director High Performance will be responsible for managing and overseeing both the departments as the PCB believes the new structure will serve the game and its cricketers better.

The 50-year old Khan has also served as head of sports in the United Bank after a first-class career spanning 153 matches. He also played for Pakistan in two Tests and two ODIs.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 09:22:20 IST

Tags : Haroon Rasheed, Iqbal Qasim, Mudassar Nazar, Nadeem Khan, Pakistan Cricket, PCB, SportsTracker, Wasim Akram, Wasim Khan


