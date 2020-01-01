First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 1st Test Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

PCB announces Pakistan Super League will be hosted entirely in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan

For the first time, all the matches in Pakistan's premier domestic Twenty20 tournament will be held in the country, across four major cities.

The Associated Press, Jan 01, 2020 22:49:59 IST

Islamabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken another step in its bid to convince foreign teams that it’s safe to play in the country.

PCB announces Pakistan Super League will be hosted entirely in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan

Representational image of Pakistan Cricket Board. Reuters

For the first time, all the matches in Pakistan's premier domestic Twenty20 tournament will be held in the country, across four major cities.

The PCB announced Wednesday that Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan will host the 34 Pakistan Super League (PSL) games, starting 20 February. Lahore has 14 matches, including the final on 22 March.

The entire first edition of the PSL in 2016 was staged in the United Arab Emirates before the PCB held the 2017 final at Lahore. In 2018, four matches were organized at Lahore and Karachi — with the rest in the UAE — while last year Karachi hosted eight matches.

A total of 36 foreign players will play this year for six local franchises — Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. Those players include batsman Jason Roy of England, South African pacer Dale Steyn and West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons.

Pakistan has long been trying to win back the confidence of foreign countries. The doors of international cricket were shut on Pakistan after an attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team's bus at Lahore in 2009. The ambush left eight people dead and several Sri Lanka players and team officials injured.

Over the years Pakistan has hosted Zimbabwe, West Indies, a World XI and Sri Lanka in limited-overs matches before successfully organizing a two-test series against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi and Karachi last month.

“After bringing test cricket back to Pakistan, hosting of the entire Pakistan Super League is our other major achievement,” PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said in a statement. “I never had any doubts it was Pakistan’s league and should be played in front of home crowds.”

Nine matches will be organized in Karachi, including the opener between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. Rawalpindi, which hosted its first test match last month since 2004, has eight games and Multan three.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 01, 2020 22:49:59 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dale Steyn, Ehsan Mani, Islamabad United, Jason Roy, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Lendl Simmons, Multan Sultans, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Super League, PCB, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all