Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 14: Sunrisers Hyderabad search for first win of campaign

PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 14: Sunrisers Hyderabad search for first win of campaign

14:30 (IST)

PBKS too are in a similar position as SRH, they have just one win from three matches and sit 7th in the points table with two points. They got off to a winning start, with a victory against RR in their opener but then lost their way with losses against CSK and DC. They would be looking to climb up the table.

14:24 (IST)

That middle and lower middle order has been the Achilles heel for SRH. The batsmen haven't been able to adapt to the slow Chennai surfaces. A sound strategy is the need of the hour. Manish Pandey has played at a strike rate of 112, the other Indian batsmen - Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad need to put their hands up and deliver. That middle order contribution is crucial. May be they could think of promoting Abdul Samad up the order. He is a clean hitter of the ball and could provide the impetus and aggression in middle order and middle overs if needed.

14:17 (IST)

SRH have attained strong positions in their last two games but then frittered away the advantage. In the last match against MI, their bowlers did well to restrict the opposition to 150. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner got them off to a flier but that middle order faltered again and they fell short by 10 runs.

14:07 (IST)

SRH in desperate need for a win!

Three matches, three losses, SRH are already in a precarious situation to start off. They lost their opener against KKR by 10 runs, then lost to RCB by 6 runs and then against Mumbai Indians by 13 runs. They would be desperately looking to get off the mark on the points table.

13:44 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the Match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

SRH have the experience of playing on Chennai tracks in this year's campaign but they are yet to score a win. Pressure is on skipper David Warner to arrest the slide after three back-to-back defeats. 

Punjab Kings have their issues as well. The bowling attack has to play a significant role today as they play their first match at a new venue this season after three games in Mumbai.

We'll bring you all the updates from the game so stay tuned.  

Highlights

title-img

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are feeling the heat in their new campaign after three back-to-back defeats but David Warner's team has another chance on Wednesday to open their points account.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in the first match of Wednesday's double-header at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), led by KL Rahul, are one place above the bottom-placed SRH with one victory in three matches. It's going to be a hard-fought battle in Chennai as both teams are desperate to attain the winning momentum.

For SRH, the main problem is their middle-order. The issue was there in last season as well but still they made it to the playoffs. This time, Warner and the team management will find it tough to make it to the playoffs if they don't fix their issues sooner. Three bad defeats is not the kind of start they would've envisaged but they still got 11 matches to play.

Against Punjab, SRH could look at the option of choosing Kedar Jadhav who has experience of playing in the middle-order. He also needs to prove a point after SRH bought him for Rs 2 crore in the auction despite having a bad season last time around in the UAE.

Kane Williamson could be a big positive for Hyderabad but it's not clear whether he's fit to play the match.

Meanwhile, Rahul's team will likely see changes in the playing XI as they move from Mumbai to Chennai. The foreign pacers – Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson have gone for runs in the previous matches and considering the nature of the track in Chennai, they will have to depend on spinners. There's some pressure on Rahul as well with regard to his strike-rate. It'll be interesting to see how he responds with the bat on Wednesday.

Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Updated Date: April 21, 2021 14:00:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, MI vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 9, Full Cricket Score: Boult polishes off Sunrisers tail as Mumbai win by 13 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, MI vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 9, Full Cricket Score: Boult polishes off Sunrisers tail as Mumbai win by 13 runs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Professional Mumbai Indians show why they are the defending champions yet again. Defended a low total for second time in the tournament, on back to back occasions.

Highlights, SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 3, Full cricket score: Rana, bowlers star as Knight Riders beat Sunrisers by 10 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 3, Full cricket score: Rana, bowlers star as Knight Riders beat Sunrisers by 10 runs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Right, 21 off six. The game is in KKR’s pocket unless Russell bowls a horrible over here. And he keeps it tight, barring the final delivery which sailed over mid-wicket for a maximum. Nevertheless, KKR have the last laugh. They beat SRH by 10 runs.

Highlights, RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 4, Full Cricket Score: Arshdeep stars as Punjab edge Rajasthan in thriller
First Cricket News

Highlights, RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 4, Full Cricket Score: Arshdeep stars as Punjab edge Rajasthan in thriller

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Arshdeep Singh, who has been impressive so far today, is given the final over of the evening. Starts off with a wide delivery down the off side. Just a single off the next two deliveries as the equation comes down to 11 off 3. Samson goes downtown over the extra cover/wide long on fence for a maximum to bring the equation down to 5 off 2. Samson denies the single off the fifth ball after not quite connecting, choosing to face the last delivery with five needed. The Rajasthan skipper goes big towards the extra cover fence off the last ball, but fails to get the distance as Hooda collects the winning catch.