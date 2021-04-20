PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th match of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to get off the mark on the points table when they take on Punjab Kings. With three losses from three matches, SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table. They would be desperately looking for their first win. In their last match against Mumbai Indians, the bowlers did well to restrict the opposition to 150. Later, they got off to a blistering start courtesy David Warner and Jonny Bairstow but then suffered a collapse to fall short by 14 runs.

That middle and lower middle order has been the Achilles heel for SRH. Also, they haven't been able to adapt to the slow Chennai surfaces. They seem to be taking a conservative approach which is hurting them. They need the likes of Manish Pandey, who has played at a strike rate of 112, to play with more aggression and the likes of Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad to step up in that middle order.

SRH might bring back all-rounder Jason Holder in place of spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in order to provide more balance to the side and more depth in that batting order. The overdependency on Warner and Bairstow needs to go.

PBKS too are on a similar plane as SRH, they are just above SRH in the points table with two points from three matches with two losses and just one win. After getting off to a winning start against Rajasthan Royals, they have lost their way and would be looking to get back to winning ways.

Their batsmen bounced back after being restricted to 106/8 against CSK, as they scored 195 against DC in their last match. However, they showed little fight in defence of the total as DC chased it down with six wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Their weak link so far has been the Aussie pace duo of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith who have averaged 39 and 52.50 respectively. Shami too went for 13.20 in the last match. Apart from Arshdeep who gave away runs at 7.30, every other bowler went at 9 or over 9 runs an over.

The return to form of Mayank Agarwal was a huge shot in the arm for PBKS in the batting department. That opening stand of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will again be the key against a formidable SRH bowling line-up. Their bowlers need to step up big time to support their batsmen.

PBKS would be looking to improve their record against SRH. They have lost 11 of 16 matches they have played with a win percentage of 68.75. While SRH would be looking for their first win of the season. We can expect a cracker in Chennai.

Here's all you need to know about Match 14 of the IPL 2021 between PBKS and SRH: