PBKS vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Punjab Kings are in the midst of a mid-table tussle with 5 wins in 10 games. The Mayank Agarwal-led side has finally found some form with a win in their last fixture against Gujarat Titans. This should give them some confidence when they take on Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Mayank Agarwal and team cannot afford any slip up if they have to be in contention for the playoffs. A loss here will make life difficult for the Punjab-based franchise. In their last win against Gujarat Titans, their side looked very well balanced and this could be the template in their future games.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have been an interesting team so far in the tournament. Their batting is hugely dependent on Jos Buttler, who has been explosive as an opener. However, this overdependence has backfired when the batter has failed in a few games. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetymer need to take up the mantle if Rajasthan Royals need to stay in contention for the title.

Bowling on both ends is quite well-balanced. The inclusion of Rishi Dhawan has added balance to Punjab’s bowling. Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh continue to be impressive, especially in the death overs.

Rajasthan Royals, too have a solid and well-rounded bowling attack. Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult have formed a potent combination, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have taken up the mantle to control proceedings in the middle overs.

This match could well be a toss up between two bowling attacks and how the top order of the teams adapts and counters it.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI:

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

