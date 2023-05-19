PBKS vs RR preview: Both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will desperately be eyeing a victory to ensure their survival in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they lock horns at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday.

Both RR and PBKS sit on 12 points each with six wins and seven defeats, the same as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and still have a shot at making the playoffs provided other results go their way in what promises to be a cracker of a weekend — the final one before the playoffs are underway in the 16th edition of the world’s biggest T20 league.

Both Punjab and Rajasthan enter Friday’s encounter on the back of defeats in their previous matches. PBKS were beaten by Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-scoring contest in the first of the two matches alloted to Dharamsala this season, finishing 15 short of the mammoth 213/2 posted by the David Warner-led side despite Liam Livingstone’s fighting 94.

RR suffered an even worse fate, getting bundled out for a lowly 59 by a rampant Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) attack after being set a challenging 172 to win on Sunday in the final match of the season at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

While the loser of today’s match joins DC and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in bowing out of the playoffs race, the winner will go level with RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI) on 14 points, both of whom have a game in hand. The winner of today’s game will then have to ensure both RCB and MI lose their final matches over the weekend for them go to through on the basis on Net Run Rate (NRR).

PBKS vs RR Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

