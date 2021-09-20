PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in what will be the third match of the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The two sides, counted among the under-achievers though Rajasthan have a trophy (2008) in their cabinet, sit in the middle of the table at the moment. The Royals are placed fifth with three wins from seven games, including a 55-run hammering of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what turned out to be their final outing of the first leg in India before COVID-19 breached the bio-bubble.

Punjab, one of the three teams yet to win a title with a best display of a runner-up finish in 2014, sit one place below Rajasthan on the points table with as many points, but having played a game extra. The KL Rahul-led side lost to Delhi Capitals by seven-wickets in what turned out to be the final game hosted in India in this year's IPL.

The two sides had earlier locked horns on 12 April at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in a match that was as high-scoring as the memorable Sharjah encounter last year. This time, however, there were no miracles from the likes of Rahul Tewatia as Punjab avenged the Sharjah defeat with a four-run victory.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage of the 32nd match of IPL 2021 is concerned:

When will the 32nd match of the IPL 2021 between PBKS and RR take place?

The match between PBKS and RR will take place on 21 September 2021.

What is the venue for the PBKS and RR match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the PBKS and RR match start?

The PBKS and RR match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PBKS and RR match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

