PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaigns on Monday when they face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams have something new to talk about. While the Punjabis have a new team name this year, Rajasthan have a new captain in Sanju Samson.

Royals have seen frequent change in leadership in the last couple of years with Steve Smith taking over the reins of captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane mid-season in 2019 and then after finishing eighth last season, RR decided to release Smith, and handed over the captaincy to Sanju. Now the onus is on the swashbuckling batsman to live up to the expectations of the management and fans.

RR yet again begin their season with one of their key players injured, this time in form of Jofra Archer. The England pacer has had issues with his right elbow and will at least miss the opening four matches of Rajasthan. His absence will affect RR who will miss out on experience in the pace department.

However, they got Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman at the IPL 2021 auction. These two fast bowlers will have to step up if RR want to make the cut to playoffs in the fourteenth edition of the league.

In Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, RR have two quality batsmen and all-rounders who will be playing a major role in this year's IPL as well.

Punjab look a better side, at least on the paper. Rahul did well last season as the leader after Punjab lost first few close games. They raised their game in the second half of the season to challenge the other sides in the race to the playoffs. In the end, they could not make the cut, but their willingness to fight till the end of the tournament must have given them a lot of confidence and also good captaincy experience for Rahul.

Punjab this year have the services of Shahrukh Khan, who had a crucial role to play in Tamil Nadu winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's T20 domestic tournament. Shahrukh should start in the XI from match number 1 and will be playing the role of a finisher for the team.

Eyes will also be on Dawid Malan as well, the World No 1 T20 batsman, on how he goes on in the tournament. Malan had an ordinary series against India recently and would be itching to prove himself in the cash-rich league.

Here's all you need to know about the fourth match of IPL 2021 between PBKS and RR at Mumbai:

When will the fourth match of the IPL between PBKS and RR take place?

The fourth match of IPL 2021 between PBKS and RR will take place on 12 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Click here for IPL 2021 schedule