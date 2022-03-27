PBKS vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

PBKS vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings are going to initiate their IPL 2022 journeys by facing each other on the second day of the tournament. This tie will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navy Mumbai on Sunday (27 March) at 7:30 pm IST.

PBKS and RCB are still waiting to lay their hands on the IPL trophy. Both the teams are going to introduce their newly-signed captains at the helm. After a whopping 8-year-journey with Chennai Super Kings, former South African batsman Faf Du Plessis has joined Royal Challengers Bangalore this year. He has been named the new captain of RCB as Virat Kohli had stepped down ahead of the 2022 season.

On the other side, Mayank Agarwal will start this year as the new captain of Punjab Kings in place of KL Rahul, who will now lead one of the two new franchises — Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings have hardly enjoyed consistent success in IPL history as a result of lacking a stable core. They reached the final in 2014 but experienced a narrow loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. Last year they finished at the sixth spot with 12 points for the third time in a row since 2018. Royal Challengers Bangalore have so far been able to secure a spot in the final three times but the trophy kept eluding them despite them boasting one of the strongest batting units in the league.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will miss the Aussie duo of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood in the opening match. Maxwell is busy with his wedding while Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff is with the national team Pakistan. But the side has still got some good replacements like Finn Allen, and Sherfane Rutherford. All eyes will be on Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

Punjab Kings will miss Jonny Bairstow who is on national duty. Kagiso Rbada will also miss the match. But bowlers like Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh are there to fill in the gaps in the initial stage of the tournament. The franchise also bought back Shahrukh Khan this year after his explosive batting contribution last year. He has also performed well in all formats of domestic cricket.

Probable XI:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Odean Smith, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

