PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 26: Punjab Kings hope to revive floundering campaign

18:34 (IST)

Punjab Kings' batting problems: 

PBKS batting has been boom or bust so far. Their totals so far are: 106, 120, 123/9, 132/1, 195/4, 221/6. A much better batting performance is the need of the hour. The likes of Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul have blown hot and cold. Nicholas Pooran has had a poor tournament with an average of 5.60 from five innings. The entire batting unit needs to step up and deliver.

18:28 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan joins the fight against the dreaded virus, the latest from the cricketing community to do so

18:20 (IST)

Meanwhile, more players are stepping forward to help the country during the time of crisis, as Rajasthan Royals' Jaydev Unadkat pledges to donate 10 percent of his IPL salary to help COVID-19 patients in need of essential medical services.

Read: Jaydev Unadkat donates 10 percent of IPL salary to help COVID-19 patients

18:10 (IST)

Punjab's inconsistent batting has been a letdown so far. In their six games, the KL Rahul-led side have gone on to make the three low totals batting first 106, 120 and 123. While Rahul, who has scored 91, 5, 61, 4, 60 not out and 19 so far, has been their most successful batsman this season. He will once again be expected to provide his side with a solid start with the willow.

Preview: PBKS' inconsistent batting in focus as KL Rahul and Co have task cut out against high-flying RCB

18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, with the sixth-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore, currently sitting third on the points table with five wins from six games, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Highlights

title-img

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Follow this space for the latest update on the 26th match of the season.

Preview: Punjab Kings (PBKS) desperately hope to revive their floundering campaign and keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive when they take on the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With the tournament nearing its halfway stage — the PBKS-RCB match being the 26th of the 56 league stage games this season — the points table is starting to paint a picture of the teams that are likely are make it to the last four of the competition, and Bangalore are among the teams that are strong favourites at this point, having won five of their six games including four games on the bounce at the start of the season.

It therefore goes without saying that Virat Kohli's men will be entering this game as strong favourites, given the fact that departments such as the middle order and the bowling unit are flourishing along with their top order. Add to the fact that they're coming off a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals, a victory that would've helped them regain their confidence after getting outplayed at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, captains of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Sportzpics

Punjab, who had suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last outing, have faced a myriad of problems so far this season. Despite their star-studded batting order that boasts of the likes of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in their top three, the Kings haven't quite been able to score as freely as they would've liked which have led to sub-par scores.

Barring individuals such as Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi — who was initially benched for a few games — the bowling unit hasn't prospered either, leading to even more headache for the team leadership. The Anil Kumble-coached side though, will hope they are able to come up with answers later this evening.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Updated Date: April 30, 2021 18:03:40 IST

Tags:

