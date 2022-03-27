Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live Update: RCB lose Anuj Rawat after confident start

OUT! It was a confident start from RCB but they lose Anuj Rawat. Cleaned up by Rahul Chahar. Anuj Rawat b Rahul Chahar 21
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Punjab Kings
|51/1 (7.1 ov) - R/R 7.12
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Faf du Plessis (C)
|Batting
|14
|23
|1
|0
|Virat Kohli
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Rahul Chahar
|1
|0
|5
|1
|Harpreet Brar
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 50/1 (7)
|
1 (1) R/R: 6
Faf du Plessis (C) 1(1)
Virat Kohli 0(0)
|
Anuj Rawat 21(20) S.R (105)
b Rahul Chahar
OUT! It was a confident start from RCB but they lose Anuj Rawat. Cleaned up by Rahul Chahar. Anuj Rawat b Rahul Chahar 21
After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 41/0 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 10 , Anuj Rawat 19)
End of the powerplay as Odean Smith returns. Quite a productive start for RCB with 41 runs coming off the first six overs without the loss of any wicket. Anuj Rawat showcasing his aggressive best with eight runs off the latest over.
After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 23/0 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 6 , Anuj Rawat 6)
Aggressive start from RCB with 22 runs coming off the last two overs. Anuj Rawat with a six that is belted over long-on.
After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 1/0 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 1 , Anuj Rawat 0)
Sandeep Sharma opens the bowling attack for Punjab Kings. Faf du Plessis takes strike first up for RCB, and is off the mark. Tidy start from Punjab with just one run off the first over.
Time for LIVE action. Sandeep Sharma with the ball for Punjab Kings first up. Skipper du Plessis and Anuj Rawat are the openers.
Punjab Kings playing XI: M Agarwal (c), S Dhawan, L Livingstone, B Rajapaksa (wk), O Smith, S Khan, R Bawa, A Singh, H Brar, S Sharma, R Chahar
Here's the RCB playing XI
PBKS have won the toss and we will batting first. 💪🏻— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 27, 2022
Here’s our first Playing XI for #IPL2022. 👊🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/uvqTtjTHmC
Toss update: Mayank Agarwal wins the toss and says Punjab Kings will fied first against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Let's take a look at both the squads:
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Odean Smith, Prerak Mankad, Rishi Dhawan, Writtick Chatterjee, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Baltej Dhanda, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahamad, Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Sherfane Rutherford, Chama Milind, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Aneeshwar Gautam, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia
IPL 2022 Punjab Kings preview: Formidable top-order the key as unbalanced PBKS seek drastic turnaround
Along with Dhawan and Agarwal, there will be a plenty of pressure on Bairstow to have a 500 run season if Punjab are to qualify for the final, writes Gaurav Joshi.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live cricket score , 3rd IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set to take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Match starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss at 7 pm. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against each other in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on 27 March. The third match of the IPL will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Both teams have made significant changes in their squad this year. While PBKS have appointed Mayank Agarwal as their new captain, RCB are banking on their new skipper Faf du Plessis to guide them to victory. Punjab Kings had retained Agarwal for Rs 12 crore in this year’s auction and have also given him the captaincy.
Furthermore, the team has also bought high-profile players like Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada for whopping sums of Rs 11.50 crore and Rs 9.25 respectively. The team also has Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan and Shikhar Dhawan in their squad.
As for RCB, the team is expected to miss the presence of AB de Villiers, who retired last year. The team also has Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Kartik, Josh Hazelwood and Glenn Maxwell in their squad.
When will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers match be played?
The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 27 March.
Where will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers match be held?
The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
What time will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers match start?
The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm on 27 March.
Where can you watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 on TV and online?
The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout). The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs RCB match.
Squad:
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Ansh Patel, Atharva Tide, Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Odean Smith, Liam Livingstone, Raj Angad Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel, Baltej Dhanda, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada,Writtick Chatterjee and Shahrukh Khan.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Dinesh Kartik, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, David Willey, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahamad, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazelwood, Siddharth Kaul and Chama Milind.
