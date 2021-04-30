PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 26: Rahul's unbeaten 91 helps Punjab set challenging 180-target

SIX! Brar finishes it in style. It's in the slot on off, Brar swings across the line and over square leg for a six.
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|179/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.95
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul (C) (W)
|not out
|91
|57
|7
|5
|Harpreet Brar
|not out
|25
|17
|1
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mohammed Siraj
|3
|0
|24
|0
|Harshal Patel
|4
|0
|53
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 118/5 (14.4)
|
61 (61) R/R: 11.43
KL Rahul (C) (W) 35(15)
Harpreet Brar 25(17)
|
Shahrukh Khan 0(3) S.R (0)
b Yuzvendra Chahal
SIX! Brar finishes it in style. It's in the slot on off, Brar swings across the line and over square leg for a six.
FOUR! 14 off 3! It's full and slow, outside off, KL Rahul again gets down and laps it to fine leg.
SIX! Nicely done! Rahul gets down and laps it over fine leg for a six, off Harshal. 10 off 2.
FOUR! Rahul gives himself room and swipes a full toss from Harshal over backward square leg.
After 19 overs,Punjab Kings 157/5 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 76 , Harpreet Brar 18)
Siraj bowls a brilliant over. Good mix of yorkers, bouncers along with changes in pace. Conceded just three off the first five balls. And was unlucky to concede a boundary off the last one as Rahul's outside edge flew over short third man for a streaky four. Just 7 off the penultimate over.
FOUR! Edgy. It's a touch full and wide outside off, Rahul flashes at it and gets an outside edge over short third man.
Siraj back on...
After 18 overs,Punjab Kings 150/5 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 71 , Harpreet Brar 17)
A good over for PBKS finally! The pressure valve was released. Harshal Patel didn't get his lines and lengths right in that over. Coming round the wicket he bowled into the batsman rather than going away. Brar hit him for a four and a six. Harshal then dragged a short one to the leg side, Rahul pulled it to fine leg for a four to end the over. 18 runs off the over. A big one for PBKS.
SIX! 10 off 2 now. It's a slower one outside off, in the slot. Brar swings it over deep mid-wicket.
FOUR! First boundary since Gayle got out. Brar stays in his crease and thumps it over mid off, off Harshal Patel.
OUT! Superb delivery from Chahal. It's that googly outside off, a bit flatter. Shahrukh Khan stays in his crease and looks to cut it close to his body. But is done in by the spin. It turns back in sharply and beats his inside edge to uproot the off stump. Chahal is pumped up.
FIFTY for Rahul! He loves batting against RCB. Short from Jamieson, Rahul pulls it to fine leg to bring up his fifty. He's played really well so far and that placement has stood out.
OUT! Poor shot! Prabhsimran departs. Clever delivery from Jamieson. Delivers it short and slow outside off, that height extracts extra bounce. Prabhsimran gives himself room and looks to launch it over covers but ends up miscuing it high in the air. Kohli at cover settles under it and accepts it calmly.
TOSS: Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bowl first. Seeing the game last night we have decided to bowl first, says Virat Kohli. He informs of one change - Shahbaz Ahmed comes in for Washington Sundar.
Preview: Punjab Kings (PBKS) desperately hope to revive their floundering campaign and keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive when they take on the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
With the tournament nearing its halfway stage — the PBKS-RCB match being the 26th of the 56 league stage games this season — the points table is starting to paint a picture of the teams that are likely are make it to the last four of the competition, and Bangalore are among the teams that are strong favourites at this point, having won five of their six games including four games on the bounce at the start of the season.
It therefore goes without saying that Virat Kohli's men will be entering this game as strong favourites, given the fact that departments such as the middle order and the bowling unit are flourishing along with their top order. Add to the fact that they're coming off a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals, a victory that would've helped them regain their confidence after getting outplayed at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Punjab, who had suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last outing, have faced a myriad of problems so far this season. Despite their star-studded batting order that boasts of the likes of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in their top three, the Kings haven't quite been able to score as freely as they would've liked which have led to sub-par scores.
Barring individuals such as Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi — who was initially benched for a few games — the bowling unit hasn't prospered either, leading to even more headache for the team leadership. The Anil Kumble-coached side though, will hope they are able to come up with answers later this evening.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar
