Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 27th match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, 20 April 2023 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Punjab after starting the season with two back-to-back wins faced two consecutive losses and then eventually won their fifth game against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. RCB, on the other hand, have so far won two matches and lost three. Ahead of the IPL match on Thursday, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record between the two.

PBKS vs RCB: Head-to-head record

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the past 15 seasons, they have played a total of 30 matches so far. Out of the games, Punjab have won 17 games, while RCB have won the remaining 13.

PBKS vs RCB weather prediction

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mohali are expected to range between 17 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius. There is no possibility of rain while the wind speed is likely to hover around 11 km/h.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming

PBKS vs RCB match date

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on 20 April, Thursday.

PBKS vs RCB match location

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

PBKS vs RCB match timings

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday. Toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch PBKS vs RCB on TV?

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

PBKS vs RCB full squads

Punjab Kings – Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe.