Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Liam Livingstone notched up his first half-century of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season when his team faced Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mohali on Wednesday.
Livingstone had come to the match on the back of a 24-ball 40 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) only a few days ago, but this time, the Englishman seemed to have rediscovered his touch with the bat to get to his fifty in 32 balls. Livingstone hit seven fours and a six to reach the milestone.
Livingstone (82*) came into bat at number five, and forged an unbeaten 119-run stand with Jitesh Sharma (49*) to take PBKS to 214/3 after being asked to bat.
Mumbai Indians had suffered a 13-run loss against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on 22 April, and will be hoping to return the favour at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.
Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh departed for 26 after getting trapped leg-before by a superb yorker from Mumbai Indians left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar.
Sam Curran's 26-ball 59 and Arshdeep Singh's haul of 4/29 helped Punjab Kings (214/8) defeat Mumbai Indians (201/6) in a high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.