  • PBKS vs MI: 'The Beast', Liam Livingstone's unbeaten 82 receives praise from Twitterati

Cricket

PBKS vs MI: 'The Beast', Liam Livingstone's unbeaten 82 receives praise from Twitterati

Liam Livingstone (82*) came into bat at number five, and forged an unbeaten 119-run stand with Jitesh Sharma (49*) to take PBKS to 214/3 after being asked to bat.

Liam Livingstone in action against MI. Sportzpics

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Liam Livingstone notched up his first half-century of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season when his team faced Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mohali on Wednesday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Livingstone had come to the match on the back of a 24-ball 40 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) only a few days ago, but this time, the Englishman seemed to have rediscovered his touch with the bat to get to his fifty in 32 balls. Livingstone hit seven fours and a six to reach the milestone.

Twitterati congratulated Livingstone on scoring a half-century. Here are some reactions:

Updated Date: May 03, 2023 21:55:49 IST

