Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Liam Livingstone notched up his first half-century of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season when his team faced Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mohali on Wednesday.

Livingstone had come to the match on the back of a 24-ball 40 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) only a few days ago, but this time, the Englishman seemed to have rediscovered his touch with the bat to get to his fifty in 32 balls. Livingstone hit seven fours and a six to reach the milestone.

Livingstone (82*) came into bat at number five, and forged an unbeaten 119-run stand with Jitesh Sharma (49*) to take PBKS to 214/3 after being asked to bat.

Twitterati congratulated Livingstone on scoring a half-century. Here are some reactions:

Take a bow, Liam Livingstone! 82* in just 42 balls with 7 fours and 4 sixes. What a terrific striking by him throughout, the hero of Punjab in the batting. pic.twitter.com/FPWuk3AO3G — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2023

Fifty for Livingstone, the brute force from England has arrived in IPL 2023. 53* from 32 balls, What a ball striker. pic.twitter.com/npHD382r8T — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 3, 2023