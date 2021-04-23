Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 17: Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians hope to bounce back from defeats

PBKS vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 17: Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians hope to bounce back from defeats

18:24 (IST)

For Mumbai Indians, the biggest area of concern going into their upcoming encounter against Punjab Kings will be their middle-order, which has hardly impressed in the four matches that they have played so far barring a Kieron Pollard special against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Skipper Rohit Sharma had looked good in the last game against Delhi Capitals, as did Suryakumar Yadav as the pair looked to lay the foundation for a big total, which ultimately was undone by a middle-order collapse.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will need to get their act together and show improvements on several fronts if they are to bounce back after suffering three defeats in a row.

Read: Mumbai Indians seek to address batting woes against Punjab Kings

18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 17 of Indian Premier League 2021, with Punjab Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in what will be the second-last game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium this season. Both teams will be hoping to get back to winning ways, having lost their last encounters.

Highlights

title-img

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Follow live updates on match 17 of IPL 2021 between Punjab and Mumbai.

Preview: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) hope to bounce back after suffering defeats in their previous encounters when they lock horns at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in the 17th game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The last time these two sides faced off, they ended up producing one of the most extraordinary matches in the history of the league. Punjab (then Kings XI Punjab), who were in the midst of a late revival, emerged victorious in the first-ever instance of a match going into a second Super Over.

The perennial under-achievers, however, are off to yet another poor start in the IPL, losing three of their first four games including a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing. Despite the early stutter, they will look back to the narrow victory over the eventual winners of the 2020 edition for inspiration as KL Rahul's men desperately look to revive their sagging fortunes.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, captain of Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively. Sportzpics

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, captains of Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively. Sportzpics

Defending champions Mumbai are known to be slow starters in the IPL, and this year's been no different with two wins and as many defeats so far. However, it is after the passage of the initial set of matches when Rohit Sharma's men begin to find consistency, and they'll hope a victory over the struggling Punjab brings them back to their clinical best. The fact that they're more used to the Chepauk wicket than Punjab, who have played a solitary game here so far, will further bolster their chances.

Additionally, this game will be MI's last appearance at Chepauk for the season, as their group moves to Delhi where they will play their next four games. Likewise, Punjab will travel towards the western-most state of Gujarat, where they play their next four matches at Motera, Ahmedabad.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.

Updated Date: April 23, 2021 18:15:33 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021, Match 8, Full cricket score: Chennai win by six wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021, Match 8, Full cricket score: Chennai win by six wickets

Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Follow over-by-over commentary on our blog.

Highlights, MI vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 9, Full Cricket Score: Boult polishes off Sunrisers tail as Mumbai win by 13 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, MI vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 9, Full Cricket Score: Boult polishes off Sunrisers tail as Mumbai win by 13 runs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Professional Mumbai Indians show why they are the defending champions yet again. Defended a low total for second time in the tournament, on back to back occasions.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
First Cricket News

PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Here's all you need to know about television and online coverage of the fourth match of IPL 2021 between PBKS and RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai